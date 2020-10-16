Nicholas J. Chamberlain, 41, of 55 Bird Drive, was charged about 8:50 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule V drug and driving on a revoked license. Deputies investigated a report of a possibly intoxicated man in a car on private property in the 1100 block of Hixon Avenue. Chamberlain was parked in the car laying back in the driver’s seat, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Chamberlain told deputies that he had driven to the location “to do some work on the ditch,” the report said. A records check showed Chamberlain’s driver’s license was revoked. A search of Chamberlain turned up two suspected marijuana cigarettes and a metal pipe. A search of the car located a plastic bag with 11 pills identified as Gabapentin. Chamberlain was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jalen Danthony Swift, 21, of Fraiser, Michigan, was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug following a traffic stop on U.S. 11E at Lonesome Pine Trail. Swift was a passenger in a car paced on radar being driven at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Kingsley Avenue. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car, Officer Justin House said in a report. A search of the car located one marijuana cigarette and a bag containing seven grams of suspected marijuana. Located in the center console was a bag containing three more grams of suspected marijuana. Swift admitted all the marijuana was his, the report said. Swift was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.