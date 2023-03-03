Bradley N. Tindle, 36, of Orebank Road, Kingsport, was charged Wednesday night with possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication, sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Ward said in a report. Deputies were called to the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant, 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, about a man “passed out” behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle for about three hours. An opened liquor bottle was visible, the report said. Deputies knocked repeatedly on the window and woke up Tindle, who allegedly admitted taking a “few sips” from the bottle. A search of the SUV located a black case on the passenger seat that held a bag containing about 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and another bag containing a suspected hemp product. Tindle had a first scheduled court appearance on Friday.
Two chain saws were reported stolen Thursday from Lowe’s Home Improvements, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The theft occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greeneville police Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. A man entered the business, took two Husqvarna gas-powered chain saws off a shelf and placed them in a shopping cart. The man walked out of the store without paying for the chain saws and left the parking lot in a black, two-door car. The chain saws are valued at $639. Video footage and photos of the suspect are available.
A generator was stolen Thursday from Finkle’s Wholesale, 1175 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The Duro Max generator was in front of the business. The theft occurred between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The generator is valued at $425.