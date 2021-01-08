Additional charges were filed by sheriff’s deputies against an Afton woman taken into custody Thursday after allegedly running a car off the road in a stolen vehicle. Alexis B. Morgan, 19, of 751 Frank Roberts Road, was charged by Greeneville police after the incident on Serral Drive with receiving or concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan was driving a sport utility vehicle reported stolen about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a sheriff’s department report said. She was additionally charged by deputies with motor vehicle theft. The victim told deputies that he met Morgan online. She told him she was homeless and needed help and he picked her up at a gas station in Chuckey, a report said. The man stayed with Morgan for two nights at a hotel in Bulls Gap. He told deputies that when he woke up early Thursday, his SUV was gone, along with all his cash and personal belongings. A records check showed that Morgan also has an active arrest warrant in Greene County for failure to appear. A passenger in the SUV during the Serral Drive incident who allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim, 29-year-old Jonathan S. Mitchum, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan and Mitchum had first scheduled appearances Friday in court. Both remained held on bond Friday afternoon in the Greene County Detention Center.
A man unsuccessfully tried to stop someone who burglarized a house about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Pigeon Hollow Road in Afton. The victim told sheriff’s deputies he was at work when a relative told him there was a suspicious car in his driveway. The relative said that she tried to block the car with her car, but the driver went through grass to to get around her, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The relative followed the car on Babbs Mill Road but eventually lost sight of it. The victim went to his house and found the back door pried open. Multiple possesions were stolen, including a Taurus handgun, three speakers, two game consoles, a game console hard drive, headphones and cologne. The combined value of the items exceeds $1,450. Video footage of the suspect’s car may be available, the report said. An investigation continues.
Greeneville police took two people into custody and another person fled about 12:50 a.m. Friday after they went to the Relax Inn on Serral Drive. Police received information that three people sought in connection with an aggravated burglary in Hawkins County may be at the hotel, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. A car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle was parked at the hotel with three people inside. Police approached suspects Allen Casteel, Ashley N. Swatzell and Chance A. Johnson. As a patrol car pulled into the hotel parking lot, Casteel fled on foot and could not be located. Active arrest warrants were confirmed with Hawkins County authorities for Casteel; Chance A. Johnson, 24, of 1333 Barkley Road, Telford; and Swatzell, 19, of 2342 Buckingham Road. Casteel was involved earlier this week in a vehicle pursuit with Greeneville police, the report said. Johnson and Swatzell were transferred to the Hawkins County Jail, where they are held pending court appearances.
Greeneville police will review security video of a shoplifting incident and a truck driven by a man who stole merchandise early Wednesday from Walmart. A loss prevention employee told police that shortly after midnight on Thursday, a man wearing an Under Armor hat entered the store. He took merchandise out of different cases and went to the self-checkout area, where he paid for two items but not others, a report said. Stolen were a set of weed trimmers, a power tool with attachment and a smart watch. The merchandise has a combined valued of $184. The man left the Walmart parking lot in a pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet S-10 model, a report said.