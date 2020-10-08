A 2005 Saturn minivan was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the 400 block of Elk Street, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The victim said the minivan was parked outside her apartment and was gone when she woke up about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Her cellphone, which was in the vehicle, is also missing. A suspect is named in the report. The minivan is valued at $1,500.
Jewelry and items of silverware were stolen between Nov. 1, 2019, and Oct. 1 from a property in the 1900 block of Seaton Road, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. Possessions stolen include a gold ring, two necklaces and sterling silverware. The combined value of the items is $7,000. A suspect is named in the report.
A package delivered by FedEx containing a shelf cabinet and two tumblers was apparently stolen from a property in the 100 block of Weems Chapel Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The victim received an email from the company she ordered the merchandise from stating the items were delivered on Set. 25. The apparent theft was reported on Tuesday. The items have a combined value of $120.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora was stolen Sunday from the 2300 block of West Allen’s Bridge Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies he met the suspect on Sunday and she came to his house. The keys were in the car when the suspect took it without his permission. The owner waited until Tuesday to report the theft to see if the suspect would return the car, the report said. The car is valued at $900.