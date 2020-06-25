A Bulls Gap woman was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a gun on a man. Charged was Jennifer Renea Cate, 37, of 138 Willow Ave. Deputies were called about 2 a.m. Thursday to the 16100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway and spoke with the alleged victim. She told them that Cate came outside, “pulled a gun on him, pointed it in his face and pulled the trigger multiple times,” Deputy Carson Becker said in the report. The alleged victim said the firearm never discharged, “and she kept racking the gun.” The alleged victim got on his motorcycle to try and leave, but Cate pushed it over and started spitting on it, the report said. When the alleged victim tried to call 911 Dispatch, Cate “took his phone and threw it across the highway,” the report said. Cate was held on bond pending a first court appearance.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into the vandalism of a pickup truck early Wednesday morning while it was parked in the 600 block of North Hill Street. The person who called police said he was outside his house shortly after midnight Wednesday when he “heard two loud bangs” and saw a man with a gray beard and orange jumpsuit jump into a truck parked several houses down, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The owner’s Dodge Dakota was found to have two knife puncture holes in the driver’s side front and back tire. Damage to the truck totals $200.
A purse and its contents were stolen Wednesday night from a van whose owner parked briefly at the Quick Stop Market at 1801 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The victim told police she stopped about 8 p.m. at the service station and remained inside for about 20 minutes. When she returned to the van, the purse was missing from the passenger seat, the report said. The van driver’s side door was unlocked. The purse contained personal identification and credit cards, two rings, headphones and an iPhone. The purse and contents are valued at more than $150.