A man who allegedly tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies attempting to serve an arrest warrant early Wednesday at a Horton Highway address was charged with evading arrest. William S. Mercer, 50, of 8300 Horton Highway, was served the warrant for violation of community corrections after being taken into custody, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. When Mercer saw deputies pull up about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, he allegedly ran behind a house. Mercer was found hiding in some bushes, the report said. Mercer was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Clothing was stolen from a dryer about 9 p.m. Monday at the Jiffy Wash Laundromat, 525 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The victim told police that he put clothing in a dryer and left the laundromat. The clothing was gone when he returned a short time later. A witness in the laundromat told the victim that two women described in the report removed the clothing from the dryer a few minutes before he returned and then left. The clothing is worth about $25.
A car was vandalized between March 31 and early Wednesday while it was parked in the back lot of Lee’s Market at 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The owner told police the 1990 Honda broke down on the morning of March 31 and she parked it behind the convenience store. When the owner returned about 3 a.m. Wednesday, she found the steering column had been taken apart in an apparent attempt to start the car, the report said. Damage is estimated at $500.
A Mosheim man told Greeneville police Tuesday that someone made more than $300 worth of unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account. On Feb. 25, a withdrawal of $303 was made from the ATM machine in the Roadrunner Market at 2490 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. On March 29, the bank account information was used to purchase about $63 worth of merchandise and food from Kiker’s Tobacco Outlet on Snapps Ferry Road and the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway, the report said. The account information was also used on March 31 to purchase $35.71 worth of food from the Wendy’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A suspect was not immediately known. The victim told police he had given someone an old cellphone that may have contained his account information.