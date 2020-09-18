Donovon L. Pruitt, 48, of 441 Rocky Hill Drive, was charged about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Old Midway and Labrador roads by a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer. The TWRA officer saw a car driven by Pruitt swerve several times over the center line while being driven “in an unusually slow manner,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Deputies arrived to assist the TWRA officer, who said Pruitt had an odor of alcohol on his breath. There were two open alcohol containers in the car, along with unopened containers, the report said. Pruitt showed clues of intoxication during field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A cellphone and personal identification was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from a car parked in the 1300 block of Mohawk Ridge Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The victim told deputies the car was broken into. The 1996 Toyota was also damaged in an apparent theft attempt, the report said. The LG cellphone that was stolen is valued at $200.
A window air conditioner, three antique milk cans and other possessions were stolen between Saturday and Wednesday from a house under construction in the 1100 block of Guthrie Green Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The front door of the house was also damaged and a workshop ransacked, the report said. The air conditioner and milk cans have a combined value of about $200.