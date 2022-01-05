Zants M. Davis, 27, of 150 Arthur Road, Rogersville, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary following the break-in of a house in the 600 block of South McKee Street. Police were called to the address about a forced entry between 3:20 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. and spoke with a woman who was cleaning up broken glass from the front door area. Police were told Davis was asked to leave the house by the homeowner and complied, but returned a few minutes later and tried to open a window to gain entry. Davis went to the locked front door and allegedly broke the door glass and unlocked it. He entered the house and took a cellphone from the victim before choking her, a police report said. The victim was able to run out the back door to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Davis fled on foot and was located by police behind the house on Paul Street. Davis was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Limestone woman was recently charged by Washington County sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary in connection with the December break-in of a house in the 1400 block of Conklin Road, a sheriff’s office news release said. Donna M. Millard, 53, listed as having a general delivery address, was seen by witnesses running from the burglary scene on foot, the release said. An arrest warrant was served Dec. 30 on Millard, who is held on $5,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Scott Matthew Jones, 42, of 5831 Jones Bridge Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with making non-emergency 911 calls. Jones appeared intoxicated when deputies spoke with him and allegedly refused to answer questions, referring them to a relative found at a nearby service station. Deputies were told by Greene County 911 dispatchers that Jones called five times and on the last call, “sang into the phone and hung up,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Deputies returned to the house, and Jones allegedly locked the door and called 911 again. When told he was under arrest, Jones refused to come to the door and again called 911, the report said. Jones was eventually taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from the 1600 block of Bill Jones Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. A suspect is named in the report. The 1995 Nissan pickup truck is valued at $5,000.