Sheriff’s deputies were notified about a possible assault on a resident of a state-run group home at 2107 Susong Road. The reported assault occurred between Oct. 15 and 18 and was reported on Monday. A management employee at the East Tennessee Homes facility told deputies that a possible assault of one of the residents occurred. The alleged victim, who is non-verbal, was found on Oct. 18 to have bruises on his chest and near his right eye, and was possibly punched, an employee told deputies. The alleged victim’s clothing is changed daily. A supervisor told deputies she did not know why the incident was not reported earlier. A sheriiff’s department detective was notified, along with the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Four computers were stolen from the trunk of a car between Friday and Monday while it was parked in the 700 block of Dyer Road. The victim told deputies she received the computers in the mail Friday. She put them in the trunk of a car parked in an “open-faced” garage, Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. The computers and the boxes they came in were discovered missing Monday after she went to a Greeneville school to set them up. The car was unlocked. The four Apple computers have a combined value of $8,000.
The email address of a Fall Branch couple was hacked through their CenturyLink account and used to send messages to “numerous contacts” and request money, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The fraud was reported Monday. The victims told deputies “that someone hacked into (their) email account and sent messages to numerous contacts from the hacked email address pretending to be (the victim) and requesting help.” “When the link sent by the hacker is clicked on, the hacker is requests money in the form of gift cards,” the report said. One of the victims told deputies they were contacted by someone who sent $400 in Apple gift cards to the hacker, thinking it was the victim requesting assistance. The victim contacted CenturyLink, notified them of the hack and had the password changed on the account.
Greeneville police continue a review of video footage of a fraud Friday afternoon at the Food City supermarket on Asheville Highway. The incident was reported Monday. A loss prevention employee showed police footage of a man buying a container of soda and get $50 in cash back from a self-service register. “The male then walked over to another register and bought the same type of soda and told the clerk that he was supposed to get 50 dollars back,” the report said. The suspect then received another $50 back from the clerk and left the store.
Police continue an investigation into a burglary Monday of a house in the 100 block of Clem Street. The victims told officers they were away from the house and when they returned Monday afternoon noticed the front door and a front window were both open. Two televisions were stolen, along with antique china. The items stolen have a combined value of about $850.