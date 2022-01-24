Timothy W. Crum, 37, of 115 Shallow Creek Lane, was charged about 10 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession. Police were told that a man was “walking around peoples’ cars and hiding” in the 1100 block of Light Street, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Crum left the scene in a car with a switched registration tag that was pulled over. Crum told officers that a man had asked him to bring the car to him. During an inventory, a glass container holding about one gram of suspected meth was found on the passenger side floorboard. Crum was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael A. Petty, 42, of 106 Henry St., was charged about 3 p.m. Sunday with domestic assault by Greeneville police. Petty and the alleged victim argued and he allegedly kicked her and threatened to harm her, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Petty was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled hearing Monday in court.
Regina A. Haney, 34, of 3890 Kingsport Highway, Afton, was charged about 12:30 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the parking lot of the Marathon station at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road about a woman who was “passed out” in a silver van for more than an hour before moving it closer to the Kiser Boulevard exit, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Police found Haney slumped over the steering wheel in the car, which was running and in drive gear. Haney’s “speech was mumbled” and officers found a loaded syringe with apparent blood in it on the driver’s seat, the report said. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. About a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found on Haney during a search after she was taken into custody. Haney told police that two children in her care, ages 5 and 15, were in a Greeneville motel room. The Department of Children’s Services was called to do a welfare check and the children were placed in a relative’s care. A blood draw on Haney was conducted at Greeneville Community Hospital. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christopher D. Schuster, 38, of 655 Perry Davis Drive, was charged about 11:50 p.m. Friday with driving under the influence by sheriff’s deputies. A wrecked car was seen in the 3000 block of Cedar Creek Road, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A witness told deputies that the car went off the road and into a ditch before hitting a tree stump, going airborne and coming to rest back in the roadway. Schuster gave off an odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted to drinking earlier. Schuster did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Travis L. Brooks, 30, of Sweetwater in Monroe County, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault, resisting arrest, methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the 600 block of Mt. Bethel Road and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was assaulted by Brooks, who was located in the area by a sheriff’s deputy. The alleged victim told police Brooks shoved her to the ground, broke her cellphone and poured Gatorade on her head. A small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe was found on Brooks, who allegedly attempted “to head butt and kick officers” while being place in a patrol car, Officer Robert Anderson said in the report. Brooks was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen about 9:10 p.m. Sunday while it was parked and running outside the Dollar General store at 8226 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The driver said he went into the store to buy some antifreeze and the truck was gone when he came outside. A store video surveillance camera shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking toward the truck, the report said. The 1999 Dodge Dakota is valued at $4,500.
A 2013 Toyota Camry was stolen about 10:20 p.m. Sunday from a man while it was in a parking lot in the 100 block of Whirlwind Road, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The owner, of Parrottsvile, told police that he started the car to warm it up about 20 minutes earlier and it was not in the driveway when he came outside. The car is valued at $25,000.
A tire on a pickup truck was slashed about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Earnest Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Eggs were also thrown at the truck and placed in the exhaust pipe. Damage is estimated at $300. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A sharp object was used Saturday to scratch the hood of a car parked in the lot of the Ingles Market at 615 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. The damage happened while the owner was at work. Video evidence may be available. Damage is estimated at $500.
An attempt was made between Thursday night and Friday to steal a pickup truck parked in the lot of an Idletime Drive business. The truck’s rear sliding window was damaged and appeared to be the point of entry, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The steering column was broken and had screwdriver damage. Items stolen from the 1988 Toyota include a CD player, tools, gloves and two waterproof jackets. The value of the stolen items is about $500. Damage to the truck is estimated at $1,200.
A utility trailer was stolen Saturday afternoon from a property in the 2000 block of Bibles Chapel Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The 18-foot-long trailer was parked next to a fence when it was stolen. The Miller-brand trailer is valued at $2,400.
An Old Asheville Highway man told sheriff’s deputies Friday that he bought a dog online on Jan. 1 and paid a person to bring the animal to Greeneville, but the service was never performed. The victim paid $1,200 for the service. The suspect lives in Georgia, the report said.