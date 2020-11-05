A Fall Branch man was charged Wednesday by Johnson City Police Department officers with two counts of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Charged was Justin Moody, 32, of 2110 Chimney Top Loop. The arrest occurred “as a result of numerous thefts dating back to February, 2020, from American Eagle and Hollister,” police said in a report. Moody works for a company contracted to pick up and deliver packages. “Moody would open the packages and steal the merchandise inside,” the report said. Merchandise allegedly stolen from the Hollister Co. on North Roan Street has an estimated value of $35,000. Merchandise allegedly stolen from American Eagle on North Roan Street is estimated to be valued at about $30,000. Moody is held on bond in the Washington County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
A car was stolen early Tuesday from the 1190 block of Mt. Zion Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The owner told deputies the car was in a crash and she had it towed to a relative’s house. The relative told deputies she saw lights coming from her back yard and when she went outside Tuesday morning the car was gone. A suspect is named in the report. The 2007 Saturn is valued at $600.
A debit card was stolen between Saturday and Tuesday from a Whitehouse Road resident, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. A suspect is named in the report. The victim told deputies that the card was used at Walmart in Greeneville by the suspect. The card has since been cancelled.
A vehicle registration tag was stolen between Saturday and early Wednesday from a car parked in the 4000 block of Sunnydale Road, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Two suspects are named in the report. The tag is valued at $90.