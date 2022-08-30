Christopher Freeman, 33, of 100 Brobeck Road, Limestone, was charged about 5:15 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Chuckey Pike. Freeman was driving a car involved in the crash. A search of the car turned up four syringes and three empty liquor bottles, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Freeman did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Amanda S. Taylor, 45, of 205 Lake St., was charged about 8:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police located Taylor walking on Lake Street “and (she) appeared to be intoxicated,” Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. Taylor allegedly admitted to drinking earlier. The alleged victim told police he was asleep on a couch at the address when Taylor struck him with a box fan. She attempted to strike him a second time with the fan after he woke up, the alleged victim said. The fan was seen next to the couch. Taylor was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Chayna D. Waddell, 33, of 5175 Dulaney Road, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with public intoxication after officers responded to a resident’s call about a woman dancing in a Biddle Street driveway. The caller told police the person in the driveway was wearing pajama bottoms and a bikini top. Waddell was located walking on Biddle Street. She was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and could not complete sentences, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Waddell said she lived across the street but could not provide the name of a man sitting on the porch at that address. She was taken into custody for her own safety,the report said. Waddell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
James W. Hensley, 51, of 1475 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-3rd offense and possession of a Schedule III drug following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Hensley was driving a pickup truck that was paced at 74 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone as it went past Chuckey-Doak High School, Deputy Chan Humbert said in a report. A traffic stop was made near the intersection with Chuckey Ruritan Road. An open beer bottle was seen in the center console of the truck, the report said. Six Suboxone stripes were in Hensley’s wallet. Hensley did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Maggie L. Johnson, 22, of 1665 Goodman Loop, Bulls Gap, was charged about noon Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault following a child custody dispute. Johnson went to an address in the 100 block of Brown Avenue to pick up her child. A verbal argument started that escalated when Johnson pushed and struck the alleged victim while he was holding the child, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Johnson also broke a window in the alleged victim’s pickup truck and his phone. Johnson was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. The child remained with the father.
A juvenile was charged about 12:30 p.m. Thursday with drug possession offenses at West Greene High School, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The juvenile was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. School officials searched the juvenile’s property and found a vape that contained suspected THC and a battery pack. Five suspected Seroquel pills were also found. The defendant will appear in Greene County Juvenile Court on the charges.
A man who lost control of a go-kart Saturday night that crashed into a Cherry Street house was charged by Greeneville police with driving on a revoked license. Clinton R. Davis, of 106 Chapel St., was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court. Davis told police he was traveling home when he lost control of the go-kart about 9:45 p.m. Saturday and it struck a house in the 300 block of Cherry Street. A records check showed Davis had a revoked license.
A mailbox was destroyed early Saturday in the 2000 block of Camp Creek Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies on Saturday that about 11:30 p.m. Friday, he heard a noise that “seemed like someone doing donuts” in the parking lot next to his house. About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the homeowner heard “what he thought was someone shooting at a deer in front of his house,” the report said. The mailbox was found destroyed Saturday morning. It had an odor of gunpowder, black residue and pieces of cardboard in it, the report said. The mailbox is valued at $100.
A counterfeit $100 bill was found in a deposit made Monday at the Consumer Credit Union branch on East Andrew Johnson Highway, police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. A bank employee told police the counterfeit bill was in a deposit from Big Lots in Greeneville. The fake $100 bill was taken into evidence.
A window in the press box at Hardin Park on Crescent Drive was broken between Friday night and Monday, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. A Greeneville Parks & Recreation employee called police Monday morning. Several rocks were on the ground outside the press box. Damage totals $500.
A two-wheel dolly was stolen Sunday from a back yard in the 500 block of North Hill Street, Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. The dolly was last seen Sunday afternoon. It is valued at $150.
A utility trailer was stolen between Friday and Monday from a barn in the 1200 block of South Mohawk Road, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. A lock securing the trailer was cut to remove it from the barn, the report said. The 6-by-12-foot single-axle trailer is valued at $2,400.