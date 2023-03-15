Stephen C. Greene, of 910 Park Lane, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Deputy Brittany Willett was inbound in the 2300 block of Blue Springs Parkway when a pickup truck coming toward her ran off the right side of the roadway and swerved back in the outbound lane, a report said. The truck continued toward the patrol vehicle, “swerving in and out of the inbound lane to the outbound lane.” A traffic stop was conducted. Greene pulled into the Okee Dokee Market at 2366 Blue Springs Parkway, allegedly running over a curb before coming to a stop. Greene had a “strong odor of alcohol coming from his person,” the report said. Greene allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests, but later consented to a blood draw. A loaded handgun was on the truck dashboard and a rifle was in the back seat. Greene has a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Steven M. Williams, 61, of 1151 Stone Mountain Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 6 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property valued at less than $1,000, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The alleged victim told deputies that Williams was trying to sell a trailer stolen from his Mountain Valley Road property for $500. Williams stated that he took the trailer because he was owed money, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A search of Williams turned up about a gram of suspected methamphetamine in a plastic bag. Williams was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brian Lee Southern, 31, of Princeton, West Virginia, was charged about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Austin Street. A strong odor of marijuana was apparent as deputies approached the car driven by Southern. A bag on the passenger side floorboard held four plastic containers, each holding “various amounts of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a small clear container with a waxy substance consistent with marijuana dab, various blunt wrappers, rolling papers, lighter, and a cigarillo cutter,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. About 35 grams of marijuana and more than three grams of a THC substance were found. Southern was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jennifer L. Oscar, 39, of 106 Clem St., was charged about 8 p.m. Tuesday with domestic assault by Greeneville police. The alleged victim said Oscar allegedly kicked a door open in an apartment that struck him in the face as they argued. Oscar was taken into custody and held pending a first scheduled hearing Wednesday in court.
A man and woman were both charged with domestic assault following an altercation between the two about 5 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 200 block of Johnson Hollow Lane. Louis F. Muollo, 72, of 255 Johnson Hollow Lane; and Suk H. Muollo, 73, of Orleans Street, Johnson City; were charged, sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. Suk Muollo was sitting in a car at a nearby address and told deputies she had been struck in the face. Louis Muollo had a cut on his arm and a forehead abrasion. Suk Muollo also allegedly beat on the door of the house with a tool, causing damage, and scuff marks were found on Louis Muollo’s car. She was additionally charged with vandalism. Both defendants were in custody pending a first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
A car was stolen Tuesday night while the owner was working at Imerys Fused Minerals, 108 Coile St., Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Police responded early Wednesday and spoke with the owner, who said the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was parked next to a building at the business. The car was unlocked but did not have keys in it, the report said. The car is valued at $5,000. A box containing $1,000 in cash was inside the car, the owner told police.
Property was stolen between Sunday and Tuesday morning from three storage units at a Greeneville business, police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Locks were cut on two of the units and another was forced open at Jaynes Flooring, 3245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Property stolen from the units includes a dolly, a tote and six cases of Little Debbie snacks. The victims are independent contractors who deliver the product to local stores. Security video footage may be available. The value of the items stolen exceeds $600.
A vehicle doing “donuts” about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the gravel parking lot of a Blue Springs Parkway business damaged a sport utility vehicle stopped at a nearby caution light, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The Mosheim man who owns the SUV that was stopped at the intersection with Brown Springs Road told deputies that it was struck with flying gravel. Damage totals about $500. The driver followed the vehicle to a nearby store. He got a registration tag number and possible photo of the driver, the report said.