Derek A. Fleming, 47, of 2610 Bright Hope Road, was charged about 10:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine. A records check showed Fleming also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. Deputies were called to the address about a possible domestic assault that proved to be unfounded. Fleming was located in a garage. After the arrest warrant was confirmed, a search of Fleming located a plastic bag containing about 3.6 grams of suspected meth. Fleming was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Christopher K. Smith, 49, of 1143 Ripley Island Road, Afton, was charged about 10 p.m Thursday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and public intoxication. Police were called to the 100 block of Mason Street, where Smith was found asleep on the ground next to the Olympia Lanes bowling alley, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Smith gave off an odor of alcohol, had slurred speed and showed other signs of intoxication, the report said. After being placed under arrest for public intoxication, a plastic bag containing about three grams of suspected meth was found in Smith’s pocket, the report said. Smith was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Skyler L. McClellan, of 40 Brumley Drive N., was charged about 1 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police saw a sport utility vehicle pulling out near the softball field at Hardin Park on Crescent Drive. The park was closed and a traffic stop was conducted, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the SUV. McClellan allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and gave officers a bag with a small amount of the drug. A glass pipe was also found in the SUV. McClellan was issued a summons to appear in court on the charges.