Ivan Ocampo Vazquez, 28, of 428 Cherry St., was charged about 12:30 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. Vazquez was driving a car on Lake Street that went off the road and struck a block wall, damaging the wall and car. Vazquez was located in the 200 block of Lake Street. He gave off an odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted to drinking earlier, a report said. Vazquez did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed his driver’s license was revoked. Vazquez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Shannon R. Wills, 45, of 616 E. Barton Ridge Road, was charged about 2 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine. A records check showed Wills had an active arrest warrant, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A truck driven by Wills was pulled over on Tusculum Boulevard after the records check confirmed the arrest warrant. After arrest, 1.2 grams of suspected meth were found in a pill bottle carried by Wills. Wills was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael J. Sandstrom, 50, of 325 Pine St., was charged about 5 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with felony possession of a Schedule II drug. Sandstrom was also served active arrest warrants for aggravated domestic assault and violation of a court order of protection. Sandstrom was found behind a basement door in the house, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. During a pat-down search after arrest, a “loaded syringe” was found in a pocket. A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was also found. Sandstrom was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Joshua D. Ricker, 39, of 560 Meadowview Road, Mosheim, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug, sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. A traffic stop on a car with a non-functioning brake light was made in the 400 block of Juniper Street. A digital scale was seen while speaking with Ricker, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check showed that Ricker’s driver’s license was suspended. A subsequent search turned up a folded piece of paper containing suspected heroin. Found in a backpack were 9.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four grams of suspected heroin and plastic bags. Ricker had $600 in his pocket and allegedly admitted “that he was delivering heroin and methamphetamine to friends that went in on it with him,” the report said.
Michael L. Silvers, 49, of 175 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about 6:30 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine. Silvers was treated at Greeneville Community Hospital and was told to leave but returned, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A records check showed that Silvers had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. A search of Silvers’ pockets after he was taken into custody located a cellophane bag containing suspected methamphetamine, the report said. Silvers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man and woman were charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with drug-related offenses in a business parking lot Charged were Terry W. Starnes, 53, of 405 Paul St.; and Bobbie R. Sane, 36, of 7457 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police received a call about 4:05 p.m. Friday about two people possibly using drugs in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The SUV was seen pulling from the parking lot and a traffic stop was conducted. A syringe with blood in it was seen in a door pocket, Lt. John Bishop said in a report. Starnes handed police a glass pipe. A search of the SUV turned up “multiple prescription narcotics, methamphetamine, marijuana and multiple syringes,” the report said. Starnes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sane was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Starnes and Sane were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Jamie W. Griffin, 42, of 46 Vicky St., was charged about 10:30 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. A traffic stop was made on West Church Street on a sport utility vehicle with no registration tag, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A records check showed that Griffin’s driver’s license was revoked. A meth pipe, syringe and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine were found in a bag in the SUV. Griffin was also cited for a registration violation. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David Martinez, of 162 State St., was charged about 1:45 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Martinez had argued with the alleged victim on the way home to the State Street address. He began “screaming and beating on things” after returning home, causing the alleged victim to fear for her safety, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Martinez was determined to be the primary aggressor. he was held without bond oending a furst scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Carrie E. Knipp, 36, of 5562 Asheville Highway, was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with public intoxication in Walmart. An employee told police that Knipp had been in the store about six hours and was “causing concern for other customers,” a report said. Knipp was allegedly unsteady in her feet and had slurred speech. She was scheduled for a first appearance Monday in court.
A motorcycle, impact drill, eight buckets containing metal pins, steel corners and building materials were stolen between April 1 and Tuesday from a backyard in the 400 block of Elk Street. The theft was reported Saturday to Greeneville police. The Honda 110 CRF motorcycle was parked behind a shed. It is valued at $1,800. The other items stolen have a combined value of about $2,000.