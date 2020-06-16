Jerry Craig Bentley, 36, of Park Avenue, Church Hill, was charged Saturday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. A traffic stop was conducted on Bentley after he was paced driving 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Trooper Jeremy Shelton said in a report. Bentley gave off an odor of alcohol, had slurred speech and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. He allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw. A records check showed that Bentley’s driver’s license was revoked in on July 2019 in Sullivan County after a DUI conviction. Legally prescribed Xanax was found on Bentley, and an open alcohol container was in the vehicle he was driving, the report said. Bentley had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jason Boyd Kessler, 39, of 74 Kilday Park, was charged Friday by Tusculum police with aggravated burglary, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and public intoxication. Kessler entered another Kilday Park residence occupied by a woman and her children and told the victim his children had been harmed, Officer Dustin Jeffers said in a report. A check of Kessler’s address showed he lived with an adult relative and he does not have any children, the report said. Kessler allegedly told officers he was a police captain and should be given a sidearm. Kessler had allegedly been drinking and not taken prescribed medication, the report said. Marijuana was found on his mattress at his home. Two hydrocodone pills were found on Kessler while he was being booked into the Greene County Detention Center, the report said. Bond for Kessler was set at $3,300 pending a first appearance Monday in court
Both parties involved in a “rolling domestic” Saturday afternoon in a sport utility vehicle on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County were charged by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Charged were Candace Marie Manning, 38, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and William Robert Toft, 57, also of Winston-Salem. Deputies were called to the 37 mile marker and spoke with a witness who was also in the SUV. She said a verbal argument between Manning and Toft escalated when Toft and Manning slapped each other and then Toft allegedly hit Manning in the face. Based the demeanor of both parties and their close proximity in the vehicle, deputies were unable to determine the primary aggressor. Both Manning and Toft were charged with domestic assault. Both were held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chad Thacker, 32, of 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, was charged Sunday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after he told them he had heard gunshots and a woman screaming in the 6900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Thacker earlier Sunday told deputies he had taken methamphetamine before leaving with a relative. He then contacted deputies again, claiming he heard shots and a woman screaming. No one else heard anything, Deputy Eric Rollyson said in a report, and Thacker “appeared to be dissociated with reality.” Thacker was taken into custody and held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Angela M. Falin, 32, of Duffield, Virginia, was served an arrest warrant Thursday for being a fugitive from justice while in custody in the Greene County Detention Center. Falin is wanted on charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property in Scott County, Virginia, a corrections officer report said. Falin was in custody on Greene County on a charge of theft over $1,000 when she was served the fugitive from justice warrant. Falin’s first court appearance was Friday.
A Ford F-250 pickup truck was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning from a property in the 1200 block of Gap Mountain Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jon Harness said in a report. The black truck was parked in the yard next to the victim’s house when last seen about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It was unlocked but the keys were not in the truck, the report said. The exterior of the 2006-model truck is painted with black Rhino-lining material, giving it a distinctive appearance, the report said. The truck is valued at $13,000.
A utility trailer was reported stolen Sunday afternoon from the 6400 block of Fish Hatchery Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The trailer was last seen on the property Friday. “Numerous” doors on the farm property had also been kicked or pried open, the victim told deputies. The utility trailer and an air tank were discovered missing Saturday. The trailer is valued at $2,500. The air tank is worth $50.