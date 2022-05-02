Jacob T. Couch, 31, of 1164 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged about 10:45 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the Papa John’s restaurant parking lot on East Andrew Johnson Highway about a man identified as Couch unconscious in a pickup truck that was running and in gear, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A pizza box was in Couch’s lap with a lighter and cut straw on the box, with rolled-up paper in his hand containing an Alprazolam pill. A “powdery residue” was seen on Couch’s cellphone in his other hand, the report said. Couch was awakened. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. A search after arrest located nine Alprazolam pills. Two marijuana cigarettes, two cut straws, a plastic bag containing white residue and other paraphernalia was found in the truck. Couch was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Derrick J. Gwyn, 42, of 219 Unaka St., was charged about 12:45 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Police were dispatched to the Hyperion Grill on West Andrew Johnson Highway about two intoxicated men refusing to leave. Officers were en route when told that the men had left in a white Cadillac. Police saw the car described being driven at a high rate of speed on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. The car was paced on radar being driven at 71 mph in a 40 mph speed zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the car “almost wrecked into the median” while coming to a stop, the report said. Gwyn gave off an odor of alcohol. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. While attempting to place Gwyn in custody, he allegedly began resisting. Backup arrived and Gwyn was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs, the report said. A records check showed Gwyn’s driver’s license was revoked. Gwyn was also cited for speeding. Gwyn was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
John Thomas Sanders, 26, of Sandusky, Ohio, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Chuckey Doak Road during a DUI checkpoint. As deputies spoke with the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected. Deputies asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. Sanders, the passenger, told them it was in the center console. About eight grams of suspected marijuana was seized, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Sanders allegedly told deputies he would not appear in court if a criminal summons was issued and he was taken into custody. Sanders is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
A man given a ride about noon Saturday to the Marathon Market, 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, allegedly stole $200 from the driver. The victim told police he gave the suspect a ride to the store. When the victim went inside to get a drink, the suspect took $200 in cash from the center console of the car. The theft was reported Sunday. The suspect is identified in the report.
A cattle gate was stolen Sunday from a field on a property in the 1600 block of Greystone Road, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Other items stolen include a truck bed, weight bench, wooden shutters and four tires. Neighbors told the victim a man and woman were seen “messing around” on the property, the report said. The items stolen have a combined value of about $900.