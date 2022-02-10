Jason L. Gross, 46, of 2405 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 8 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gross was paced on radar driving 64 mph in a 45 mph zone. He did not stop after a patrol car turned around and got behind him and blue lights were activated, Deputy Paul Boling said in a report. Gross “came very close to another car in front of him” and forced it to pull iff the road before braking suddenly and pulling into his Blue Springs Parkway address, the report said. Gross was taken into custody in the driveway. Three metal pill bottles were found on the ground next to the driver’s side door. They contained a plastic bag holding suspected methamphetamine, an orange pill and part of another pill. A glass pipe was found in the car. Gross was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Cedar Creek Road man told sheriff’s deputies a person entered his house Wednesday morning and stole his medication. The suspect was wearing all black with a face covering, approached the victim and took the medication before leaving. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Bronson A. Smith, 31, of 180 Cedar Creek Cave Road, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. Smith allegedly created a disturbance at an Asheville Highway business. Deputies got behind the van driven by Smith, which pulled into a parking lot in the 8600 block of Asheville Highway. Smith jumped out of the van and “aggressively advanced” toward the patrol car door while “speaking incoherently,” Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report. Smith briefly scuffled with deputies before being taken into custody. A records check showed Smith’s driver’s license was suspended. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ricardo Sanchez, 24, of 9664 Asheville Highway, was charged about 11 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. Police made a traffic stop on Sparta Street on a car without headlights or tail lights on. Sanchez, the driver, allegedly gave a false name. His identity was known, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Sanchez eventually gave his real name and told police he lied because he thought he had active arrest warrants, but did not, the report said. Sanchez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A disabled car was stolen between Saturday and Sunday from around the 8000 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Stewart said in a report. The theft was reported Wednesday. The owner told deputies she took her keys with her and locked the car, which as gone when she returned. There is no record of the car being towed by a wrecker service, the report said. The 2017 Ford Escape is valued at $14,000.
An unresponsive man was revived with the overdose antidote Narcan about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Sunnydale Road. Michael T. Fink, of 3365 Horton Highway, was charged with driving under the influence. Fink was found unresponsive but breathing in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Two doses of Narcan were administered to Fink’s nostrils “and he immediately came to,” the report said. Alcohol bottles were found in the vehicle. Fink told Greene County-Greeneville EMS he had drinks earlier and smoked marijuana but denied taking other drugs. Fink was allegedly uncooperative during attempts to draw blood at the Greene County Detention Center. Fink was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brian S. Henderson, 52, of 105 Summit Drive, was charged about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with violation of probation. A search after Henderson was taken into custody located about three grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1-1/2 Alprozolam pills and four syringes, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Henderson was taken into custody after being seen walking on East Church Street near West Barton Ridge Road. Police had prior knowledge of the active arrest warrant. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
James C. Henderson, 35, of Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault after officers went to a house in the 200 block of Susong Lane. The alleged victim told officers that Henderson grabbed her by the hair and picked her up off the floor. Henderson was located in the driveway and “appeared intoxicated,” Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Henderson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Greeneville man who allegedly gave sheriff’s deputies a false name early Wednesday following a traffic stop on Jones Bridge Road was charged with criminal impersonation. A later records check found 51-year-old William Hoe, of 503 W. Irish Street, had “multiple warrants out of multiple jurisdictions,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Hoe was a passenger in a car pulled over about 2 a.m. Wednesday for failure to maintain lane. Hoe told deputies he did not have any identification and allegedly gave them the false name. Deputies found a wallet containing identification in the vehicle and learned Hoe had active arrest warrants. Hoe was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Doors in a building were vandalized Tuesday morning at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent Drive, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A Parks and Recreation Department employee told police that two restroom doors were kicked open in a park pavilion and then fire was set to paper towels on the floors. Toilets were clogged in both bathrooms, soap dispensers were knocked off the walls and a storage closet door was kicked, in the report said. Damage to the doors is estimated at $1,200.
A handgun and $40 in cash were stolen between Saturday and Tuesday morning from a van parked in the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The owner told deputies he last saw the items on Saturday in a console in his work van. The van was unlocked. The Smith & Wesson handgun is valued at $410.