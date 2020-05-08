Steven D. Smith, 51, of 415 E. McKee St., was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greenville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license. Smith was driving a car with an expired registration pulled over on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A strong odor of marijuana was smelled, and Smith allegedly admitted he had marijuana in the car, the report said. Eight grams of marijuana was found under the driver’s seat and two Alprazolam pills were found in the center console. A records check showed Smith had a suspended license. Smith was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man wanted in Washington County on active warrants for attempted aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police. Michael S. Lowe, 40, of 755 Bear Hollow Road, was pulled over by Greeneville police on Lake Street for a seat belt violation. The outstanding warrants were found during a records check, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Police met Washington County deputies in Limestone and Lowe was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is held pending a court appearance.
A Honda four-wheeler was stolen Thursday from a shed in the 1000 block of Black Bear Road, sheriff’s Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. A witness told deputies that two white males were seen taking the four-wheeler about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Tracks led to a neighbor’s property that connects to a paved road. The neighbor did not see anyone on the property, the report said. The dark red 2017 Honda TRX250 Recon is valued at $4,000.
Money, a pistol and other possessions were stolen Thursday in a burglary at a house in the 1100 block of Goodman Loop in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Jon Harness said in a report. The victim returned home to find a window air conditioner on the ground. Stolen from inside the house was $210 in cash and coins, a Ruger .22 caliber pistol, two Xbox video game consoles and a DVR that recorded security camera footage. The gun and other stolen possessions have a combined value of about $1,000.
A propane tank was reported stolen Thursday from a garage in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue, Greenville police Officer Dillan Taylor said in a report. The propane tank was noticed missing Thursday afternoon from a grill in the unlocked garage. The propane tank is valued at $55.