Dakota L. Williams, 26, of 210 N. Nelson St. was charged by Greeneville Police with domestic assault on Saturday evening. Officer Nick Fillers went to Williams’ address at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday in response to a call reporting that Williams had pushed the alleged victim down, according to the report. Williams “was speaking about people bearing false witness against him” when Fillers arrived, the report said, and the alleged victim reported that Williams punched her in the right arm earlier that day and “put a cold drink against her face and it startled her.” The victim and a witness said Williams threw the victim’s phone and broke it. Williams was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
Nicholas J. Thompson, 22, of 1616 W. Main St. was charged Saturday by Greeneville Police with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. According to the report at about 9:37 p.m. on Saturday, Officer Jason Hope responded to a crash at 105 Asheville Highway and noted Thompson’s eyes were red and glossy and he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Thompson “said that he did have a couple of beers earlier in the night” and performed poorly on a series of sobriety tests before blowing a .172 on a breath test.
Counterfeit money was reported Saturday shortly after 5 p.m. to Greeneville Police by loss prevention staff at Walmart. Counterfeit $20 bills amounting to $220 were received either Dec. 4 or 7, one report said, and a counterfeit $100 that had been ripped in half was also reported. The Walmart loss prevention staff member said the torn counterfeit $100, as well as an additional counterfeit single dollar bill, were received in the beginning of November and that she thought they had been turned in already. The staff member also reported that a man came into the store on Dec. 3 and paid for $145 of merchandise with $160 in counterfeit money. The counterfeit bills and the video of the reported incident were collected as evidence.
Bryce A. Hill, 22, of 603 N. Hill St. was charged by Greeneville Police Sunday morning with aggravated burglary, theft of property and illegal possession and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Officer Courtney Mikels responded at 6:50 a.m. to a report of motor vehicle theft and burglary in progress at 102 Rainbow Cir. Hill was found to be in a bedroom at the address, where he did not have permission to be. Hill also had keys to two individuals’ vehicles. The owner of one of the vehicles reported the vehicle was out of gas and that there was a $14 charge on her credit card that she did not make. Hill “said that someone had been controlling his mind” causing him to be there, the report said.
A bicycle was reported stolen from the victim’s front porch on Sunday. Greeneville Police Officer Louis Calobrisi responded to the report at about 5:50 p.m. that a teal cruiser/touring model bicycle had been stolen sometime between 2 p.m. and the time of the report while the victim was inside the house working. The bicycle is valued at $200.