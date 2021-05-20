Brandon I. Hall, 26, of 422 Juniper St., was charged Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault and theft from a motor vehicle. A records check showed Hall also had an active arrest warrant. Hall allegedly sent text messages to the victim threatening to come over with a pistol and "shoot up" her apartment. He also drove Monday night to a parking lot in the 800 block of Old Stage Road and allegedly entered a car, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The victim received a phone picture of Hall holding her wallet, which contains credit cards and personal identification. Hall allegedly drove past the victim’s apartment early Tuesday at least four times. Deputies made a traffic stop and took Hall into custody. Hall was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Harley L. Medcalf, 18, of 215 Starnes Hollow Lane, was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and possession of a Schedule II drug. Police were called to an address on Raders Sidetrack Lane. The alleged victim had a mark on her left shoulder and on the side of her face, a report said. Medcalf was taken into custody. A search at the Greene County Detention Center located a plastic bag containing about 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Medcalf was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two catalytic converters were stolen between Monday and Tuesday morning from vehicles parked in the 1600 block of Babbs Mill Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The catalytic converters, worth $300 each, were stolen from a Toyota car and a Nissan pickup truck. The passenger side window of the truck was also broken and a portable radio was stolen, the report said. The owner first reported the truck break-in, and later contacted the sheriff’s department when he discovered the missing catalytic converters. The radio is valued at $100. Damage to the truck window is estimated at $130.
Cash was stolen from a mobile home in the 700 block of Swanay Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The victim said the theft of $240 occurred between Friday and Monday. The lock on a safe holding the money and a keypad were also damaged. The safe is valued at $100. A possible suspect named in the report denied taking the money.
A trailer from a tractor-trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from the Home Shopping Network lot at 1915 Snapps Ferry Road. The trailer may have been stolen in March, the owner told Greeneville police. The trailer is valued at $20,000.
Four hanging flower baskets were stolen early Tuesday from a front porch of an apartment in the 100 block of Easterly Lane, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. A neighbor heard the victim’s dog barking around midnight, the report said. The hanging flower baskets are valued at $20 each. At least one other similar theft in the same neighborhood was reported to police.