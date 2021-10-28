Candice R. Johns, 40, listed as homeless, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with burglary of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Police responded to a call about a woman walking through a parking lot in the 1600 block of Industrial Road and looking through cars. Johns had been wearing a green hoodie she took off and switched with a black hoodie taken from a Computer Pro van parked on the lot, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Jones was located nearby. She also allegedly took a log book out of the van. Witnesses told police she was “walking around the property looking into vehicles and acting suspiciously,” the report said. Jones allegedly admitted she took the hoodie and then attempted to run from police. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ricky L. Jones, 36, of 5175 Dulaney Road, was charged Wednesday morning with domestic assault by Greeneville police. A woman entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on East Andrew Johnson Highway and asked employees to call police about “something going on” in a room at the nearby Andrew Johnson Inn, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. They made contact with Jones at the hotel and then spoke with the alleged victim outside the room. She told police Jones would not let her leave the room and choked her on a bed before she was able to go for help. Jones was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A sports car stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday morning from a garage on Cherokee Street in Mosheim was found damaged after a crash in the 800 block of Main Street, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The 1995 Chevrolet Camaro had heavy front end damage. Mosheim police worked the crash and identified a suspect after speaking with a car passenger. Police and deputies were unable to locate the suspect Wednesday morning. The car owner called about the theft as officers were looking for the suspect. The garage owner told deputies two locks had been cut off a driveway gate and the garage, damaging the gate. The Camaro Z-28 model is valued at $35,000. Damage to the gate totals about $500.