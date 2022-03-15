A man found slumped over the steering wheel of a car about 8:50 p.m. Monday in the Walmart parking lot was found to have an active arrest warrant in Greene County. George B. Davis, 54, of Parrottsville, was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Police were informed that Davis had been in the parking lot for about 30 minutes. Davis allegedly refused to step out of the vehicle and identify himself, and was “verbally combative,” the report said. Davis was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. A dog in the vehicle with Davis was placed in the care of Greene County Animal Control.
Vandalism to a bathroom at Chucky-Doak High School remains under investigation by sheriff’s deputies. A bathroom stall door was found torn off its hinges and propped up on the side of the stall. Damage totals $500. The incident happened on March 3. A report was released Tuesday. Video footage in the area outside the bathroom will be reviewed. Earlier on March 3, graffiti with racist symbols was found written on a wall in another bathroom at the school. The investigation is ongoing.