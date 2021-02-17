Jeremy L. Jenkins, 23, of 850 Sanders Road, was charged early Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault following an incident at a West Vann Road address. Police were dispatched about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday to a West Vann Road address and spoke with the alleged victim. Jenkins was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Jenkins and the alleged victim were found hiding under a blanket and clothing in the living room. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two women found Monday night in a stolen car were charged by Greeneville police with theft of property. Charged were Victoria E. Skelton, 28, of 203 Hartmantown Road, Jonesborough; and Jessee D. Johnson, 20, of the same Jonesborough address. Police went to the parking lot of the Dollar General store on West Bernard Avenue after receiving a call from the owner of the 2004 Honda Civic. The Kingsport woman said her GPS had tracked the car to that location. Skelton was in the driver’s seat and Johnson was sitting in the passenger seat, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Skelton and Johnson were held on bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies want to speak with a Links Mill Road man about the alleged theft of water. A Glen Hills Utility District employee told deputies that water was turned off in January 2020 at the address in the 800 block of Links Mill Road for non-payment of the bill. Cutters were used to break a lock on the water meter. A pipe and fittings to run water were installed, a report said. Deputies were unable to make contact with the suspect. The estimated value of water used at the house is $500.