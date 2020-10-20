A Chuckey woman allegedly under the influence of a drug Monday morning in the Greene County Courthouse was charged with public intoxication. Charged was Kennedy A. Owens, 19, of 875 Chuckey Pike. Court security officers were advised about 10 a.m. Monday to watch Owens “as she kept nodding off” in General Sessions Court,” a report said. A field sobriety test was performed on Owens, who did poorly. Owens was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Fred Allen Poore, 47, of 1310 Old Snapps Ferry Road, was charged Saturday night by Baileyton police with felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-5th offense. Police saw a car on Van Hill Road “with a possible known revoked driver” and made a traffic stop on Baileyton Main Street, Officer William Johnson said in a report. Poore had small container holding a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Also found was a syringe “loaded” with meth, a cut straw and a small bottle containing two different types of pills, the report said. Bond for Poore was set at $54,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Carolyn E. Helton, 44, of 2049 John Graham Road, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with filing a false report. Helton called the sheriff’s department stating a man was at her home and she didn’t want him there, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. They went to the address and spoke with the man, who showed them his phone, which had messages from Helton asking him to come over. Helton called authorities 11 times, the report said. Helton was held on $1,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two Georgia men in a commercial vehicle were charged Friday morning on Interstate 81 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with possession of a Schedule VI drug in a commercial vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charged were Joseph Glen McKinzie, 31, of Rome, Georgia; and Jordan Lee Gossett, 27, of Silver Creek, Georgia. Vaping devices and inserts containing THC were found in the Dodge 2500 truck the men were in, the active ingredient in marijuana, reports said. Bond for each man was set at $2,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A utility trailer and a lawn mower were stolen between Friday and Monday night from a property in the 13400 block of Horton Highway, Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. The John Deere front deck riding lawn mower is valued at $3,000. The utility trailer is valued at $1,000. The theft was reported Tuesday by the owner.
A 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck stolen Sunday night from outside an Asheville Highway business was recovered several hours later in Madison County, North Carolina, sheriff’s Deputy Ben Stewart said in a report. The truck owner told deputies that about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, he entered the Creekside Market at 8691 Asheville Highway and went into the drinks section of the store. He was told by a clerk that someone had just gotten into his truck and watched it being driven out of the parking lot, the report said. About two hours later, the sheriff’s department was notified by Madison County deputies that the truck was recovered in Marshall, and North Carolina had charges on the suspect. The owner was told to contact Madison County to recover the truck.
A 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen between Friday night and Saturday from the 5700 block of Asheville Highway. The owner told sheriff’s deputies he did not let anyone borrow the truck, which was parked in a carport. The truck is valued at $3,500.
A 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen between Thursday night and Friday from the 1000 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The owner is out of town and was called by a neighbor and told the truck was not in her driveway, the report said. The truck was last seen in the driveway Thursday morning. It is valued at $10,000.
A .22 caliber rifle was stolen Thursday from a house in the 4200 block of North Mohawk Road, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The theft was reported Friday. The owner told deputies the rifle was stolen from his bedroom. There were no signs of forced entry to the house. The Marlin Firearms rifle is valued at $300.
A mailbox was stolen from a post between Saturday night and Sunday in the 1700 block of Carters Valley Road. The owner told sheriff’s deputies that it appeared someone hit the post in order to knock the mailbox down. The mailbox is valued at $100.{&end}