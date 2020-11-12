Edward Sierra, 41, of 2995 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with being a fugitive from justice in another state. Deputies responded to a call from a woman who said a tenant was harassing her. Sierra allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim, emailed her “inappropriate messages” and then went to her office, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. A records check showed that Sierra has an active arrest warrant from Suffolk County in New York state. A confirmation of extradition was received from the Suffolk County Police Department, the report said. Sierra was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A handgun was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house in the 200 block of Henard Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The pistol was stolen from a vest. The gun was not in the vest when the owner returned to the house. Ot’s not known how the person responsible got into the house, the report said. The FN handgun is valued at $555.
A woman who accidentally left an envelope containing $300 on a checkout counter at the Food City supermarket at 905 Snapps Ferry Road later returned to find it gone, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The incident happened on Nov. 6 and was reported Friday. The woman did not realize she left the envelope with three $100 bills inside until later in the day. A manager told her that video footage shows a customer looking in the envelope, counting the money and putting it in her purse. The woman who took the money paid for merchandise with a check and is identified by name in the report.
A 1998 Honda sedan was stolen between 8 and 11 p.m. Tuesday from a parking lot in the 400 block of Elk Street, the owner told Greeneville police. The keys to the car were inside the owner’s apartment, but when the victim looked for her keys when she discovered the car missing, the car key was also missing, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The car is valued at $6,000.