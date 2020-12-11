Two Elizabethton men were charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500 from the 5200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Schaun D. Carter, 29, of W G Street; and Matthew C. Pilkington, 37, of Ruby Avenue; were both charged with the offense. The property owner saw a truck pulling a trailer with ladders on it owned by him, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The owner confronted the men and called the sheriff’s department. Carter and Pilkington told the owner of the ladders they were on a truck they picked up from another man. He was contacted and told deputies “the ladders didn’t go with the truck,” the report said. Also allegedly stolen from a job site by Carter and Pilkington were a ladder jack and walk boards with a combined value of $2,300. Carter and Pilkington were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Glass in a front storm door of a house in the 500 block of Meadow View Drive in Mosheim was shattered between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. Two BB’s were located. One was found in a carport several feet away and the other was on a concrete landing about 1 foot from the door, the report said. Damage to the storm door totals $500.
Gates and other property were stolen between Dec. 5 and Thursday from a property on Pierce Way, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. A friend of the victim told deputies she had bought property from a man identified as a suspect in June. The suspect was seen last weekend loading doors and other items on a trailer. The suspect allegedly tore down some fences and took 11 16-foot gates, two rolling barn doors, four windows, a cattle head gate, a tobacco bailer and eight 8-foot fence posts. The items have a combined value exceeding $23,000. A fence line and gutter were also allegedly damaged by the suspect, the report said.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in the assault of a woman Thursday night at a Sunnyside Loop home. The alleged victim told deputies that the suspect struck her in the face with a closed fist, injuring her right eye. The alleged victim has an active court order of protection in place prohibiting the suspect from contacting her. The man sought by deputies left the scene after the assault.