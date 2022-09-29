Cody Hatter, 27, of 58 Bradley Ave., was charged about 11:05 a.m Tuesday with violation of an order of protection by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Ethan Metcalf responded to a call about a possible domestic altercation at Gass Drive and Tusculum View. The victim stated to law enforcement that she had gotten into a verbal altercation with the suspect. The victim said the suspect verbally threatened her and cut his arm three times when the victim said she were leaving, Metcalf said in a report. The victim was able to call someone to pick her up in order to exit the situation. Hatter was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A victim was scammed and sent several thousand dollars to false businesses and individuals, a Greene County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputy Luke Fields responded to a report of an individual who said she had fallen victim to a scam. The victim told law enforcement that she received a call about winning a sweepstakes but was told she needed to pay the taxes upfront before receiving the money. The victim stated the individual she spoke to on the phone advised her to withdraw several different amounts and put the money on pre-paid cash cards. The victim stated the individual on the phone advised her that she also needed to pay her income tax first in order to receive the money and told her to send nearly $3,000 in cash. After speaking to her daughter, the victim stated she realized it was a scam and stopped sending money, Shelton said in the report. The victim stated she is still being contacted about the scam. Images were taken of evidence of the addresses that money was sent to, along with phone records