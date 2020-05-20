A Greeneville man was charged about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday by Johnson City police with motor vehicle theft. Bradford Raymond Clark, 26, of 236 Buckingham Court, will appear Wednesday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court. Police spoke with a woman who said she and her boyfriend picked up their friend Clark in Jonesborough and stopped at the Roadrunner Market on Boones Creek Road in Johnson City for snacks and gas, leaving the vehicle keys in the ignition while they went inside the business. Clark allegedly drove off in the vehicle, a police report said. Clark was located by Johnson City police. His bond was set at $9,000.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a report of shots fired that occurred on the afternoon of May 12 in the 6500 block of Houston Valley Road. A report on the incident was filed Saturday. One of the victims told deputies that she was in a field with her son working on a four-wheeler that had broken down when she heard gunshots. “They saw a dark gray car speed by with someone hanging out the passenger side window with a gun,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The victim got into a vehicle and began following the car, and was able to take a cellphone picture of the tag number. As the car turned onto Asheville Highway, the victim saw the driver and a passenger. There were “four young boys” in the car, the report said. The car continued onto Jimmy Johnston Road and turned onto West Allens Bridge Road. The victim lost contact with the car when it crossed Asheville Highway onto East Allens Bridge Road. She called 911 Dispatch when she had phone service. Neighbors told the victim they also heard gunshots. No injuries were reported. A bullet casing was recovered in the road in the area where the gun was fired.
Cody J. Schacke, 31, of 104 Dunham Road, was charged Saturday night by sheriffs deputies with domestic assault. Schacke placed the alleged victim in a choke hold during an altercation, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Schacke was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A light power meter owned by Greeneville Light & Power System in the first block of Marley Drive was vandalized over the weekend. An employee noticed the vandalized meter about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Damage to the meter totals $100.
Firearms, ammunition and a hunting bow were stolen between Saturday night and early Sunday from a house on Greenshed Circle in Fall Branch. The victim returned home about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found a bedroom door open that had been closed. An unlocked window by the side of the house was found open with the interior curtains pulled inside, Deputy Jon Harness said in a report. Two rifles, three pistols, a quantity of ammunition and a compound hunting bow were missing from several rooms in the house. The possessions have a combined value of more than $4,100.
An air compressor and a weed trimmer were among items stolen Saturday from a mobile home on Burkey Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. A front door was pried open to gain entry. Also stolen were a Skil saw and a television set. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $1,000.