Justin M. Clark, 31, of Crossville, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication. Police were called about 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the Walmart parking lot about a man seen urinating outside his vehicle. Clark admitted to urinating in the parking lot while waiting for a passenger to come out of the store, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Clark showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. Clark had a Xanax bar in his pocket. A “powdery white substance” suspected to be methamphetamine was found in a bag on the vehicle floorboard. Clark was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Chelsey E. Dunbar, 32, of 307 Crescent Circle, was charged about 4:15 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Police received a call about a woman passed out in a car “with a needle in her arm” at Hardin Park on Crescent Drive. When police arrived, Dunbar was trying to drive from the park, Officer Robert Anderson said. After a traffic stop, a syringe cap was seen on the front seat of the car. Dunbar did poorly on field sobriety tests, which were stopped when she was unable to complete them. A needle was found broken off in one of Dunbar’s forearms and the rest of the syringe was in her pants. Dunbar told officers “that she had used some type of synthetic drug and she was unsure about what it was,” the report said. A records check showed Dunbar’s driver’s license was suspended. Dunbar was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dakota L. Williams, 26, of 210 N. Nelson St., was charged Saturday morning by Greeneville police with vandalism, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Police went to the Dollar General store at 243 W. Summer St. about a man outside talking to himself who was possibly intoxicated. Williams “was talking incoherently and confessed to using drugs,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Williams was taken into custody for public intoxication. He allegedly refused to get into a patrol car and was forcefully placed inside the car after being repeatedly told to get in, the report said. Williams allegedly damaged the interior of the police car. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tonya M. Iverson, 58, of Edenwood Way, Parrottsville, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting and resisting arrest. Police went to Walmart to serve a warrant on Iverson, who was told to go to the asset protection office, Officer Roy Milton said in a report. Instead, Iverson allegedly tried to walk out an exit. She was held by the arm and pulled back into the store. Iverson began “actively trying to get away” and was taken to the ground, the report said. Iverson was taken to an office and served a criminal summons in connection with an Aug. 14 shoplifting incident at Walmart. Iverson allegedly tried to leave Walmart Friday with a comforter valued at $30. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A 2003 Chevrolet Impala was stolen about 9:45 a.m. Sunday from the Cookout restaurant parking lot at 3545 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The victim told police she was working and when she went outside to get a hat from the car, it was gone. A co-worker told her the car was seen leaving the parking lot several minutes earlier, and the co-worker thought the victim was driving, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. A purse with a driver’s license, Social Security card and other identification was in the car. The car is valued at $1,000.