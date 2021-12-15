Gary R. Ball, 59, of 14865 Horton Highway, was charged early Wednesday with felony evading arrest and possession of a Schedule III drug after sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 14000 block of Horton Highway. Ball left the address before deputies arrived and passed a pickup truck driven by him at the West Pines and Smith Mill roads intersection. Ball’s driving actions appeared “very erratic” as the truck swerved in the roadway, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Kingsport Highway and Old Snapps Ferry Road but the truck did not stop for a patrol car with lights and siren activated. It continued on Kingsport Highway into Washington County and struck a mail box on Fordtown Road before tuning onto dead-end Hale Road before stopping. Ball was taken into custody. Two .22 caliber firearms and bullets were found in the truck and during a pat-down search of Ball. A key chain with a cylinder containing suspected Suboxone was also found. Ball was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man is sought by sheriff’s deputies following a high-speed pursuit that began about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Snapps Ferry Road. The pursuit ended when the driver abandoned the car and fled into woods, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The suspect seen driving the car was known not to have a driver’s license. An attempted traffic stop was made and a pursuit began that accelerated to over 100 mph by the suspect. As the pursuit speed reached about 70 mph, the suspect “crossed into the other lane and nearly hit a car head on,” the report said. The suspect turned on Dinwiddie Road and began driving through back yards. The car he was driving was found in a back yard off Snapps Ferry Road. A woman in the driver’s seat told deputies that the suspect jumped out of the moving car and she had to move to the driver’s side to keep it from rolling over. A pill bottle containing suspected Suboxone was found behind the car.
A pickup truck left idling about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the driveway of a house in the 7400 block of Greystone Road was stolen, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The owner told deputies he started the truck to warm it up and went back into the house to get ready for work. It was gone when he went back outside about 10 minutes later. The 2006 Chevrolet Silverado is valued at $10,000. The truck also carried about $500 worth of tools, the report said.
A utility trailer was stolen Dec. 8 from a yard in the 800 block of Whirlwind Road, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Video footage obtained by the victim showed a Toyota pickup truck with a Nebraska license plate pull around the house. Two people got out and were able to secure the trailer with safety chains and remove it from the property. The theft was reported Monday. The 5-by-8-foot trailer is valued at $1,000. Video footage will be provided to police.