Lesia J. Crawford, 57, of 4340 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, was charged about 12:30 p.m Wednesday with burglary by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement responded to a report that a woman had broken into a residence in the 600 block of Ryan Road, according to a report. The victim told Deputy James Crum that the glass on the back door of the house was broken. The victim stated a female who was not supposed to be inside the residence was inside smoking cigarettes. According to the report, the victim escorted the woman out of the house. Deputies saw Crawford near the residence later in the day while carrying two bags of pills bottles that were prescribed to the victim’s deceased mother. Charges are pending for this case.
A Greeneville resident experienced identity theft after she told law enforcement someone used a copy of her driver’s license and social security number to withdraw funds from her bank account. About 3 p.m Wednesday, the victim stated someone had tried using the copy of the license to withdraw $8,000 from a Navy Federal Credit Union in Euless, Texas. The victim then told deputies that the suspect went to an ATM and took out another $1,000 and that her social security number was used to transfer more money into a different account. The suspect is unknown at this time.
Jacob L. Crawford, of 470 Friendship Road, Afton, was charged about 12:05 p.m Wednesday with public intoxication and possession of a schedule IV drug. Officer Matthew Stanley responded to the 800 block of West Church Street after a call came in about an intoxicated male. According to the report, Stanley saw a male that matched the description of the suspect, and Crawford then identified himself. The suspect performed poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted to taking a muscle relaxer earlier in the day. A search of the suspect’s vehicle found 4 grams of marijuana. Crawford was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.