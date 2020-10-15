Charity N. Hodges, 32, of 55 Ocean Blvd. E., was charged about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Fairgrounds Circle. An eastbound car was stopped at a traffic light when it was struck from behind by a sport utility vehicle driven by Hodges, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Neither driver was injured. Hodges emitted a strong odor of alcohol and had slurred speech while speaking with officers. She allegedly admitted consuming four beers earlier. Hodges was unable to complete field sobriety tests “and said she was too drunk to continue,” the report said. Hodges was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
An Afton woman who allegedly became disorderly in a medical office Wednesday afternoon was charged with Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug. Kamilyn M. Bryant, 38, of 221 Bonnie Lee Lane, was also found to have active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear out of Greene County, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Police responded to Fresenius Kidney Care at 180 Serral Drive and spoke with Bryant, who was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine. Bryant was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where a small plastic bag containing suspected meth was found in her pocket. Bryant was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
William B. Marshall, 43 of 144 Brooks Drive, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with felony vandalism and public intoxication. Police were called to the 100 block of Railroad Lane about a man “yelling and trying to get into a building on her property by attempting to kick it in,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A man matching the description given by the property owner was seen walking toward North Irish Street. Police spoke to Marshall, who appeared to be intoxicated. The victim said the damage to her shed is about $2,500. Marshall was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Aluminum car wheels were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the lot of 24/7 Fast Towing on Austin Street, Greenville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The victim said 40 aluminum car wheels were stacked in two piles on the lot and the entrance gate was wide open when he arrived Wednesday morning. The gate to the lot had been shut Tuesday but was unlocked, the report said. The wheels have a combined value of $1,000.
Greeneville police are looking for a man who walked out of Lowe’s Home Improvement Friday morning with $508 worth of merchandise. The suspect selected two tool kits and a ceiling light and left the store without paying for the items, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. He left the East Andrew Johnson Highway parking lot in a sport utility vehicle with a switched tag. Police will review security video. An investigation continues.
A black utility trailer was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday from the 2800 block of Caney Creek Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The owner told deputies the trailer lock was cut off during the theft. The trailer is valued at $1,200.
Tools and three electric motors were stolen Tuesday from a property in the 12500 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The owner told deputies that the power and hand tools were missing from a toolbox on a tractor parked beside a barn. The electric motors were taken from inside the barn. The combined value of the electric motors and tools is $700.
Two weed trimmers and a leaf blower were stolen early Tuesday from property in the 3800 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that he was asleep shortly after midnight when he heard a loud noise and saw a gray pickup truck with white spots pull out of his driveway. He could see a weed trimmer in the truck bed as it pulled away. The vehicle was “very loud,” Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. The weed trimmers and leaf blower were stolen from an an area they were kept next to a camper. The combined value of the items is $500.