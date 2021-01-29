Tammy J. Sauls, 53, of 76 Melody Circle, Afton, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and tampering with evidence. Sauls was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Sauls was a passenger in a pickup truck pulled over on Whirlwind Drive for having a non-functioning brake light. A records check found Sauls had the active arrest warrant. As deputies removed Sauls from the truck, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine with pill on top of it was seen. Sauls allegedly grabbed the bag, put the pill in her mouth and swallowed it. Sauls allegedly admitted the pill she swallowed was Suboxone. The suspected meth was secured by deputies. Sauls was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Gene D. Wheeler, 30, of 1 Ocean Blvd. E., was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. The alleged victim said that on Thursday afternoon, she was awakened by Wheeler, who threw a phone at her, then would not allow her to leave or call 911 for help. Wheeler was taken into custody after calling 911 and trying to file a complaint against the alleged victim. No evidence supporting his claims was found. Wheeler was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tammy G. Woodson, 38, of 7950 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged early Thursday with domestic assault, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that Woodson struck him in he head with her fist and scratched his neck. She left the Mosheim apartment where the incident occurred when he called 911. Woodson was seen driving about 3:30 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway and taken into custody after a traffic stop. Woodson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police are looking for a woman who tried to steal items about 8:05 p.m. Thursday from the Family Dollar store at 500 Ashevlle Highway. An employee told officers that a woman wearing a trench coat entered the store, selected a shower curtain and shampoo and concealed the merchandise before trying to leave without paying for the items. The front door was locked before employees confronted the woman. When confronted, she tried to run out the front door when she realized it was locked she ran through the back of the store, throwing the concealed items out, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The woman ran out the back door emergency exit, breaking the door seals and causing the alarm to go off, the report said. A search of the immediate area did not locate the suspect. The value of the recovered merchandise is $19.
A television, bed linens, a microwave oven and other items were stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a room at the Greene Villa Motel, 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A medicine cabinet and a towel rack were also taken. The combined value of the stolen items is $310. The person who rented the room is listed as a suspect. Police attempted to contact her, but the phone number she gave at registration is not a working number.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from a car parked in the lot of an apartment complex at 1108 W. Summer St., Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The person who lives there told police a relative stayed with her for two days, and when she left noticed her 2013 Nissan was making a loud noise. An examination of the car’s underside showed the catalytic converter had been cut out. The victim told officers that earlier on Thursday, she saw a neighbor with a jack near the car. The catalytic converter is valued at $100.