Marcus A. Key, 29, of 613 N. Hill St., was charged about about 2 a.m. Tuesday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and was served a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear to court by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jerry Goforth reportedly saw Key walking near the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Burns Street and was aware of an active warrant Key had for failure to appear in court. During a search of Key after Goforth placed him under arrest, officers reportedly found a glass pipe that contained marijuana residue in a bag belonging to Key. Key is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jonathan M. Reynolds, 30, of 1145 Holly Creek Road, was charged about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license seventh offense by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Lt. David Love reportedly responded to a “suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road” between Wilhoit Road and Painter Road. Law enforcement initiated emergency lights after the suspect reportedly drove off into a driveway. A K-9 unit got a “hit on the vehicle,” Love said in the report. After a deputies searched the vehicle, a glass pipe was reportedly found. A records check showed Reynolds to have a suspended license, Love stated. Reynolds was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.