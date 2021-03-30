Two women were charged with drug possession Saturday by Tusculum police. April Rose Seiber, 28, of Goshin Valley Road, Church Hill, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of a Schedule II drug. Laura Elizabeth Buckner, 26, of 174 Forest View Road, Fall Branch, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted at the Quick Stop Market at 5230 E. Andrew Johnson Highway in Afton for suspicion of impaired driving, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. Seiber, the passenger, was asked to step from the vehicle. She allegedly placed something between her legs and refused to get out, the report said. Police “police took control of her fearing it would be a weapon” and Seiber told officers what she was hiding was “just heroin,” the report said. Found in pill cases in Seiber’s possession were two small bags that contained suspected heroin and a plastic bag holding suspected methamphetamine, the report said. Buckner gave police a small zippered case that held suspected meth and drug paraphernalia items. Seiber was held on $20,000 bond. Buckner was issued a summons. Both had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Riley D. Adams, 31, of 1785 Old Stage Road, was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. While on another call at Walmart, police saw a car pull into the lot and park. They were told by a witness that a person later identified as Adams who was possibly intoxicated got in the car and drove to where it was parked, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Police spoke with Adams, who allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Adams gave off an odor of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. He allegedly admitted to earlier taking Xanax and Suboxone. Adams allegedly refused to give a blood sample for chemical testing. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man allegedly passed out in a car about 8:35 p.m. Monday in the Walmart parking lot was found to be a fugitive from justice. A records check showed that Donald Ray Mathes Jr., of Bland, Virginia, was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Virginia, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Mathes was awakened and taken into custody. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jeremy L. Jenkins, of 850 Sanders Road, was charged about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest after officers went to an address in the 300 block of North Irish Street. Police located a stolen truck at the address and found several people around the house and inside it. Jenkins was in the kitchen. He allegedly refused to follow verbal commands and necessary force was used to detain him, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Jenkins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jerry Scott Malone, 59, of 2155 Whirlwind Road, was charged Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Malone was puled over on West Summer Street for a hands-free law violation. A records check found his driver’s license was revoked in Washington County for a driving under the influence conviction earlier this year, Trooper Austin Burchette said in a report. After arrest, a bag was found in the vehicle that contained suspected methamphetamine, another bag containing THC oil, two metal pipes, a butane torch and a plastic straw. Malone’s vehicle was towed to Blountville “due to it being subject to seizure for driving on revoked for DUI, the report said. Malone was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Donna Louise Metcalf, 55, of 1725 Charlie Doty Road, was charged Friday by Baileyton police with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and issued active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. Police paced a car driven by Metcalf speeding on Baileyton Main Street and made a traffic stop on Van Hill Road at the Marathon market, Officer Kenneth Bitner said in a report. A records check showed that Metcalf had a suspended driver’s license and the active arrest warrants. Found in a purse beside her and in another purse on the passenger side floorboard were a bag containing suspected methamphetamine, two glass pipes and two cut straws. Donna Metcalf was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. Jerry Alford Metcalf, 55, of 1725 the Charlie Doty Road address, was also taken into custody in connection with a Feb. 3 crash and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. Police investigated a crash on Horton Highway where the driver allegedly left the scene. A records check showed Metcalf had a suspended driver’s license, a report said. Metcalf was held on $2,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two people were taken into custody Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police on active arrest warrants at a Woodside Drive house, including a man sought by by the U.S. Marshals Service as a fugitive from justice. Police went to the address on a welfare check after receiving a report that a caregiver employed there was suspected of drug use. Jennifer M. Hipshire, 35, was taken into custody on an active warrant on file in Greene County, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. A records check showed that Pernell B. Jones, of Knoxville, was wanted on an active warrant by the Marshals Service. Hipshire was fired as a caregiver and both she and Jones were trespassed from the Woodside Drive address, the report said. Hipshire and Jones had first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Breana A. Mackey, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with disorderly conduct after creating a disturbance at the Quality Inn on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap. Mackey was in the parking lot blocking several parking spaces with her vehicle and would not leave, even after being given money for gas to do so, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Mackey spoke with deputies but still allegedly refused to leave the hotel property and was “trying to fight other guests,” the report said. Mackey first told deputies that she lived in Greeneville. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin J. Cutshall, 35, of 10996 Asheville Highway, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies went to a mobile home in the 2900 block of Asheville Highway and heard a woman crying and yelling. Cutshall allegedly refused to let deputies inside and was detained. The alleged victim had apparent bruises and abrasions on her face and was bleeding, but denied being assaulted, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. A resident told deputies he was scared because Cutshall was hitting the alleged victim. Cutshall was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
John Paul Mullins, 26, of 4350 Houston Valley Road, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies went to the Houston Valley Road address and spoke with the victim, who said Mullins struck her in the mouth and bruised her chin. Mullins allegedly admitted hitting the alleged victim, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Mullins also allegedly said “that he had been using methamphetamine and that he works for the CIA,” the report said. Mullins was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jordan C. Dotson, 30, of 850 Dixie Court, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Dotson allegedly threatened to harm family members if they remained at the house and has been verbally and physically aggressive, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Dotson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Cody J. Hatter, 26, of 108 Cumberland Drive, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault at a Kilday Park mobile home. The alleged victim told deputies that Hatter threw her phone, breaking it, and then choked and struck her. Hatter denied harmful physical contact but admitted to breaking the alleged victim’s phone, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. Hatter was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who was allegedly knocking on doors and peering in house windows Saturday afternoon on Doty Chapel Road in Afton was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication. Billy S. Gregg, 36, of 2167 Doty Chapel Road, had earlier contact with law enforcement Saturday. When deputies returned, Gregg was “stumbling” in a yard and having “deep delusions,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Gregg told deputies he was going to nearby residences “because he was afraid somebody had poisoned him,” the report said. Gregg was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Kubota RTV utility vehicle was stolen between Friday night and Saturday from a farm property in the 6700 block of Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The owner said he noticed a cattle field gate open Saturday morning, and saw the RTV was missing from where it had was parked just inside the gate. The owner said the suspect may have located a hidden backup key and driven the utility vehicle off the property. The theft remains under investigation.
A tractor and bush hog were stolen Saturday night from an Ellenburg Lane property, sheriff’s Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. The Ford tractor and bush hog, together valued at $5,500, were driven through several fences and abandoned near the Dollar Tree store on East Andrew Johnson Highway, the report said. A suspect is named in the report.
An express van was damaged early Monday in the parking lot of a T Elmer Cox Road business when someone attempted to cut the catalytic converter out of the vehicle, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. 911 Dispatch received a call Monday afternoon from a manager at Crown Tonka, who said the van was parked outside the front office about 2 a.m. Monday when the theft attempt was made. Video security footage shows a suspect walking onto the property from the Twin Barns Road area. The theft attempt was unsuccessful, but about $1,000 worth of damage was done to the Chevrolet Express truck targeted, the report said.