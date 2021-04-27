A suspicious man looking in cars Monday afternoon outside a Greenevillle business was found to have active arrest warrants and taken into custody, according to a police report. Ethan L. Knight, 27, of 1700 Barren Valley Road, Chuckey, was taken into custody in the 2300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check showed Knight had active warrants from another agency for resisting arrest, vandalism and public intoxication. Knight was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
David P. Coffey, 45, of 556 Foxford Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Deputies went to an address in the 700 block of Greystone Road and located Coffey, who had active arrest warrants, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report. Found in one of Coffee’s pants pockets were 13.6 grams of marijuana and a container with 10-1/2 Alprazolam pills. Coffee was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jesse J. Hipshire, 41, of Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, was charged about 10:50 p.m. Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of 107 Cutoff Highway. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle driven by Hipshire, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. A bag on the driver’s side floorboard contained marijuana, a glass pipe, a grinder and a metal pipe. Also found was a black container holding a blue pill and a bottle with small amount of marijuana inside. A metal pipe was found in one of Hipshire’s pockets, the report said. Hipshire was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General store at 130 W. Bernard Ave., Greeneville police Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. An employee told police a man came into the business, selected food items and then paid for the merchandise with the fake $100 hill. The purchase totaled $66.90 before tax and the man received $28.58 in change. Security video of the suspect is available, the report said. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.
Kenneth G. Loftis, 53, of 652 Elwood Drive, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Deputies were called Sunday morning to the Midway address. Investigation showed that the alleged victim was pushed to the floor during a verbal argument and suffered a cut on her left hand. Loftis was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sean M. Murphy, 43, of 1015 Foxford Road, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass at the Marathon market at 4510 107 Cutoff Highway. A store employee told police Murphy “keeps coming by knocking on business windows wanting to talk,” Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. While taking the report, Murphy drove by the store and a traffic stop was conducted. Murphy had previously been trespassed from the business, the report said.
A “dirt bike” motorcycle, power tools and other possessions were stolen Sunday from a garage in the first block of Doty Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Nichols Foster said in a report. The Honda motorcycle is valued at $1,500. The other items stolen have a combined value of about $660. A suspect is named in the report.
A barn was damaged between Friday night and Saturday in the 2600 block of Old Midway Road by a vehicle that ran into it, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The owner told deputies that wood and foundation blocks on the corner of the barn were damaged by the vehicle that struck it. Damage to the barn totals $5,000.