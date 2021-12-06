Natasha Funderberg was charged with public intoxication Friday night at 10:30 p.m. Officer Adair responded to 3755 East Andrew Johnson Highway in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival Adair made contact with Funderberg who was unable to speak clearly. Based off Funderberg’s behavior and statements from management at Walmart, Adair determined that Funderberg was intoxicated. Funderberg was placed under arrest and transported to Greene County Detention Center.
Louis Wall was charged with driving under the influence, vandalism, driving on a revoked license, and domestic assault. Officers responded to a vehicle driving erratic and a possible disturbance at 19 Bradley Ave. Friday night at about 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival officers witnessed a man backing up over numerous clothing and luggage items and parking the vehicle. Officers were able to detain the irate male. The male, identified as Wall, told officers he wanted a female to leave and was tired of her being at his house. Officers were able to make contact with the female, who was down the street. The female told officers that she had talked to Wall over the phone and he told her she could come over to pick up her belongings. The female stated that when she walked into Walls’ house he became upset at her and grabbed her by the throat and threw her outside and off of the front porch. Wall then got in his vehicle and drove over all her items multiple times before officers arrived. The female victim then told officers that Wall had been drinking most of the day and was drunk when she arrived to get her belongings. She told officers that she was scared for her life and was shaken up by the situation. Officers determined Wall had a warrant out of Greene County for failure to appear. Officers were able to have Wall perform standardized field sobriety tests in which he performed poorly. Wall did consent to an intoximeter test in which he also performed poorly. Therefore, Wall was charged for driving under the influence and charged with vandalism for driving over multiple items that belonged to the victim and destroying those items. Walls was also charged with driving on a revoked license and domestic assault.
A $299 drone was stolen from Walmart at 3755 East Andrew Johnson Highway by an unknown male Friday afternoon at about 4 p.m. The male went straight to the electronic department and selected the drone from the shelf, and proceeded to take the drone to the self-checkout area. An employee removed the security device from the drone, and the male scanned it but did not pay. The male left the building and was driving what Walmart loss prevention believed was a single cab red Ford Ranger. No tag number was able to be seen. All the photos and video was placed into evidence.
Brooklyn Romines was charged with having an active warrant out for her arrest on Friday evening around 5 p.m. The arrest was made without incident at 319 Cherry St. Romines was transported to Greene County Detention Center and served her the warrant.
Joseph Anderson was charged with domestic assault and violation of order of protection after an altercation at the Dollar General Market located at 835 East Andrew Johnson Highway on Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m. Anderson called 911 to report an altercation at Dollar General Market, but he left the scene and said that he wanted nothing to do with the situation. Officer Chase Bible responded to the call and attempted, unsuccessfully, to make contact with Anderson. The victim, a female, told Bible that Anderson came into the store yelling and cussing at her, before spitting in her face while the victim held her child. A witness in the store saw Anderson spit in the victim’s face. The victim said that she feared for her life. The victim has a protection order against Anderson, which restrains Anderson from making any contact with the victim. Anderson then arrived at the Greeneville Police Department on his own volition where he was arrested and transported to Greene County Detention Center without incident.
Nancy McBee was charged with having two active warrants out for her arrest for violation of probation out of Greene County on Saturday at about 5 p.m. McBee was taken into custody without incident when she was discovered inside a home located at 111 Woodlyn St. that officers reported to for a separate call. While on the scene, McBee was discovered inside the home. McBee was transported to Greene County Detention Center without incident.
A vacuum cleaner, an iron, and a heater were stolen from an apartment at 601 E. Barton Ridge Road. Officers responded to a theft call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim said that someone had stolen the items on an unknown day. When asked if anyone else had access to her apartment, the victim said that only maintenance had access. She stated that her cat was acting funny like a stranger had been around it and that the clothes in her closet had been messed with. The victim did not have any suspects or an exact time that it took place.
Isaac Byrd was charge with public intoxication Sunday at about 3:30 a.m. outside of a Subway at 2370 East Andrew Johnson Highway. Byrd was sitting in the passenger seat of a green Honda Civic when officers arrived, and he told officers that he was looking for a phone. Officers asked Byrd who was driving the vehicle, and he told officers that he was drunk and did not know. Due to the fact that Byrd was sitting in an abandoned vehicle and drunk, for his safety and the public safety, he was arrested for public intoxication. Byrd was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.