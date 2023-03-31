Joshua T. Roberts, 28, of 769 E. Stagecoach Road, was charged about 8:15 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine. Roberts was sleeping in a pickup truck at gas pumps for three hours at Murphy USA. An employee was unable to wake him up, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Police detected a strong odor of alcohol when Roberts opened the truck door. He allegedly admitted to drinking the night before and a cup containing a drink with alcohol was in the center console. A hydrocodone pill was found in one of Roberts’ pockets, the report said. Roberts did poorly on field sobriety tests. He declined a blood draw, and a search warrant was obtained from a judge to obtain blood. Roberts was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man sought by sheriff’s deputies on active arrest warrants was also charged with evading arrest. Bruce W. Whitley, 26, of 1009 Old Knoxville Highway, was located Thursday night and served two violation of probation warrants, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Deputies entered a house with a K-9 dog and located Whitley, who jumped out a storage area window into a side yard “and fled the residence on foot,” the report said. Whitley was found hiding under a porch at a nearby house and taken into custody. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A storage unit was broken into at D&S Community Services, 3245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The burglary was reported Thursday. A washer and dryer, each worth $1,000, were stolen. Also taken were about 25 totes filled with clothing and other possessions. Bolt cutters were used to make entry to the storage unit, the report said.
A bus was stolen Wednesday from a property in the 900 block of Round Knob Road. A friend of the owner named a possible suspect and told him the bus was hauled from the property and sold for scrap, sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Ward said in a report. The owner was told the suspect was paid $500 for the bus. A recycling business contacted by the owner denied receiving a bus to be scrapped, the report said.