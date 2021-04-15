Andy L. Shiflet, 29, of 190 Josie Road, Mohawk, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked license-6th offense and cited for a registration violation. A records check showed that Shiflet also had active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. A traffic stop was made about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on West Summer Street at 70 Bypass Highway on a car with an altered registration tag, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.Police were allegedly given a false name and Social Security number by the driver. After being unable to confirm his identity, the driver was detained as a flight risk, the report said. Shiflet identified himself and a records check showed his driver’s license was revoked and the arrest warrants. Shiflet was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jennifer L. Bellamy, 43, of Howerton Circle, Bean Station, was charged about 3 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest after officers investigated an assault call at an apartment in the 200 block of Simpson Street. The alleged victim called 911 Dispatch from a neighbor’s house, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Bellamy was trying to walk away when police arrived. She allegedly gave officers false names and birthdates. The alleged victim said that Bellamy became upset that her earbuds were missing “and started destroying (the) apartment” and throwing a television on the hood of his car, the report said. The alleged victim was scared by Bellamy's actions, the report said. After handcuffs were placed on her, Bellamy allegedly ran toward Church Street. Bellamy was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Lisa M. Sandstrom, 42, of 325 Pine St., was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with violation of a court order of protection. The charge was filed after the alleged victim and Sandstrom went to the Marathon market at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Sandstrom kicked the alleged victim in the leg, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. A records check showed that the alleged victim had a court-ordered violation of protection warrant prohibiting Sandstrom from having any contact with him, the report said. Sandstrom was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Midway man who reported a burglary about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies but was allegedly uncooperative when they arrived was charged with disorderly conduct. Charged was Chad M. Thacker, 33, of 372 Gravel Woods Drive. Thacker reported a burglary “not in progress” at the address, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Thacker was inside the house and allegedly refused to let deputies inside or come outside to speak with them, the report said. Thacker appeared to be intoxicated and hallucinating as he “continuously screamed and yelled through the bedroom window” despite being told to quiet down, the report said. Deputies entered the house and took Thatcher into custody. Bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An Afton man told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday that someone had hacked his online Walmart account and ordered a laptop computer. The man was told by Walmart to put a “return to sender” message on the package when he received it, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Investigation showed the computer had been shipped between April 6 and Tuesday to a Knoxville address. Walmart will refund the $1,317 cost of the laptop to the victim’s account, the report said.
A toolbox and tools were stolen Tuesday from a farm property in the 3800 block of 107 Cutoff Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The owner noticed the toolbox was missing about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Matco toolbox, along with power and hand tools, have a combined value of $2,000.
A recreational vehicle parked on a church property in the 1700 block of Whirlwind Road was broken into and damaged, the owner told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. The damage was done on April 6, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Damage underneath the steering column and to the RV door totals about $500.