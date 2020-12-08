James E. Johnston, 34, of 1017 Little Indian Creek Road, was charged Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Deputies went to Johnson’s address about 1 p.m. Saturday and saw a car leaving at a high rate of speed. Determining the safety of the alleged victim was prioritized. The alleged victim was located several hours later in the car driven by Johnson, Deputy Like Fields said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that she and Johnson had argued and he choked her and slapped her in the face before pushing her inside the car and leaving, “stating that he was going to flee from the police,” the report said. Johnston was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Scott L. Sisk, 43, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and public intoxication after they responded to a call about men fighting in the 800 block of Twin Barns Road. Investigation showed Sisk had assaulted the alleged victim, who had red marks on his face and blood on his sweatshirt. The alleged victim refused medical treatment. Sisk was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jody L. Paige, 40, of 123 Spring St., was charged about 6 a.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with pubic intoxication and possession of a Schedule III drug. Residents of a Jim Fox Road home told deputies that Paige was “wiggling the back door knob,” waking them up. Paige “was difficult to understand and was mumbling to officers,” Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. A Suboxone pill was found in his pocket. Paige was held on bond ending a court appearance.
A man who allegedly stole two alcohol drinks Saturday afternoon from the Marathon station on Erwin Highway was picked up walking nearby and taken into custody on active arrest warrants, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Harley Wise, 26, of 1200 Charles Johnson Road, was served two violation of probation warrants. Wise allegedly walked out of the store without paying for the drinks. He will be trespassed from the business. Wise was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A trailer was stolen between Saturday and Sunday from M&M Collision Repair at 5160 Kingsport Highway in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The business owner went to check on his cattle Sunday morning and saw the chain to the business fence was down. The Better Built Trailer, valued at $10,000, was missing. The victim said he heard a disturbance on the property about 9:30 p.m. Saturday but assumed it was a vehicle turning around, the report said.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the theft of possessions between Nov. 6 and 22 from a house in the 600 block of Spears Dykes Road. The homeowner told deputies that the front door of the house had been forced open with a screwdriver. Stolen were a pressure washer, a leaf blower and power tools with a combined value of more than $675. Damage to the door totals $350. On Saturday, the owner discovered the front door window had been broken out and a computer was missing. The earlier thefts were reported Saturday.
A 2002 Ford F-350 pickup truck was stolen between Thursday and Friday from a property in the 200 block of Doc Hawkins Road, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The truck was seen hooked up to a horse trailer in front of a stable Thursday night. It was gone Friday morning. The truck rammed two property gates as it left the property, damaging them. The truck is valued at $25,000. Damage to the gates totals $200.
A mailbox was damaged Friday in the 8000 bock of East Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The owner was not home early Friday afternoon when the mailbox and post were struck by a vehicle. A gray extended cab Ford pickup truck was recorded on video in the driveway at the time the mailbox was damaged. The mailbox is valued at $200.
A stereo system mounted in the dashboard of a disabled truck was stolen between Thursday night and Friday morning from the 6700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The owner told deputies he left the pickup truck parked on the shoulder of the road Thursday night and when he came to fix it Friday afternoon discovered someone had broken out the passenger side rear window to gain entry and removed the dash-mounted stereo. The Pioneer CD player is valued at $250. Damage to the window totals $100.
A heat pump was damaged between Nov. 15 and 29 in the 100 block of Peregrine Lane in Chuckey. The owner was out of town and discovered the damage on Nov. 29 when he found the heat pump/air conditioner not working, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. A repairman went to the address Friday and found what appears to be a bullet hole going through the pump. Damage to the heat pump totals $3,500.