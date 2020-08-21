Ashlea M. Laughlin, 31, of 815 Tabor Road, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that when he served relatives of Laughlin with an eviction notice, he was struck with an “unknown weapon,” causing abrasions to his head. The alleged victim also had marks on his arms and face, Deputy Joseph McNulty said in a report. Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded to the address to treat the alleged victim. Laughlin had left by the time deputies arrived but drove by the mobile home and was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Laughlin was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A rock was thrown through a window between Tuesday night and Wednesday at Glenwood Elementary School at 3860 Warrensburg Road, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. The window was last seen intact about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Damage to the window totals $250.
A sport utility vehicle stolen about 4 a.m. Thursday from the 1700 block of Fairview Road in Afton was found wrecked a short time late in the 2400 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The victim told deputies he went out to buy cigarettes and he was called by a relative who told him the Kia Sportage had been stolen, the report said. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the wreck. The SUV was towed from the scene. The SUV is valued at $20,000. The THP placed a hold on the vehicle while an investigation is conducted.
The wires were cut on two video cameras that are part of a home surveillance system between Tuesday night and early Wednesday in the 700 block of Olivet Mountain Road, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The victim found the wires cut when she checked the system because the cameras were not working, the reports said. Damage totals $200. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Tow chains, a knife and personal documents were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon from a recreational vehicle parked in the 5900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The owner, from North Carolina, said the RV broke down and he parked it at the address. The value of the stolen items exceeds $600.