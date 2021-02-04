A Bulls Gap woman was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with shoplifting-theft of property after allegedly taking merchandise from a downtown business. Gail M. Yokley, of 11295 Lonesome Pine Trail, allegedly took $150 worth of clothing from Brolin & Bailey Co. on West Depot Street, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Police arrived and spoke with Yokley, who allegedly admitted shoplifting. She was trespassed from the business and is scheduled to appear Friday in court.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen between Monday and Tuesday from the 200 block of Lake Street, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The 2002 Toyota 4Runner was noticed missing until Tuesday afternoon. The owner was last in the vehicle about 5:30 p.m. Monday. The SUV was locked. It is valued at $5,000.
Clothing and dishes were stolen from a mobile home in 8000 block of McDonald Road between Oct. 3, 2020, and Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The victim told deputies “people come into her home and take her personal items and leave when she is not home,” the report said. Clothing and dishes valued at $220 were taken.