Amanda B. Hill, 40, of Nashville, was charged about 7:20 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug after officers made a welfare check on a woman sleeping in a sport utility vehicle in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Hill was asked if she had any weapons or illegal items and handed police a metal container in one of her pockets containing suspected methamphetamine, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A K-9 that arrived alerted on the SUV. A small amount of suspected marijuana was found inside. Hill was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jodie A. Crum, 36, of Nashville, was charged about 6 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Crum had to be hospitalized with a possible drug overdose after being taken into custody. Deputies received information about a possible intoxicated driver on Quillen Shell Road and got behind the car on Erwin Highway. The driver, identified as Crum, “stopped in the middle of Erwin Highway and waved for deputies to drive around her,” Deputy Brittany Willet said in a report. Crum continued driving and turned onto Mcafee Road, where a traffic stop was made. Crum had slurred speech and did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed Crum’s driver’s license was revoked. Two syringes full of liquid and a metal spoon with residue on it were found inside the car. Greene County-Greeneville EMS attempted a blood draw when Crum arrived at the jail and she “went unconscious and was breathing very lightly,” the report said. Narcan was administered. Crum had no reaction and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital, the report said. Crum’s condition was not available Tuesday.
Frankie D. Crum, 44, of 1000 Heritage Road N., was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug and served active warrants for violation of probation. About 10:15 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck was seen pulling into a Blue Springs Parkway trailer park. The driver turned off the truck lights before pulling into the trailer park, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Crum was sitting in the back seat. He was seen “stuffing something into his pants” later identified as suspected methamphetamine. A records check showed Crum had four active violation of probation warrants. Crum handed the suspected meth over to deputies at the Greene County Workhouse after being told he would be scanned with a body scanner. Crum was held pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Ronnie L. Leach, of 406 Elk St., was charged about 7:15 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with shoplifting-theft of property at the Food City supermarket, 905 Snapps Ferry Road. Leach went into the store bathroom and allegedly attempted to conceal lice rinse, shampoo and tobacco valued at about $111, a police report said. The items were found on Leach in the store office. Leach was issued a criminal summons to appear Wednesday in court.
A man fled from Greeneville police investigating a possible domestic assault incident about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Lake Street. A caller to 911 Dispatch said the suspect was assaulting her. Police arrived and spoke with the suspect, who told them he and the alleged victim had been arguing, Officer Eric Davis said in the report. The alleged victim told police that he “smacked her across the face,” the report said. A records check showed an arrest warrant on file for the suspect, who began walking away from officers. An officer grabbed his arm and the suspect ran. A taser was deployed but was ineffective, the report said. The suspect jumped across a creek and ran down West McKee Street. He is sought on arrest warrants for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Byron H. Trantham, of 75 Indian Hills Circle, was charged about 2:30 p.m Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Trantham put his hands on the throat of the alleged victim and then took her phone to prevent her from calling for help, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Trantham prevented the alleged victim from leaving the property and struck her in the face, causing an abrasion and swelling, the report said. Trantham was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
A van was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from the 2700 block of South Wesley Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The owner told deputies the unlocked van was stolen from her driveway. The 2014 Ford Transit van is valued at $15,000.
A man who took a motorcycle for sale on a test drive Sunday night did not return it, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. The motorcycle was taken about 8:30 p.m. Sunday from the 300 block of Murdock Road. The owner at first refused to let the suspect test drive the motorcycle, but the man left his wallet with identification at the scene along with a man who accompanied him. The owner later received text messages from the suspect, who said he was in the Walmart parking lot. Greeneville police confirmed the motorcycle was not in the parking lot. The Yamaha motorcycle is valued at $4,000.