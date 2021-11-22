Ramona Garcia Hernandez, 47, of 233 Brown Springs Road, was charged Monday morning by Greeneville police with aggravated assault. Officers investigated a reported fight about 11:45 a.m. Monday on the third floor of the Hampton Inn, 3130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Hernandez told police she was attacked by the alleged victim and struck him with a clipboard and a set of keys in self-defense. The alleged victim had cuts to his face and the keys were tangled in Hernandez’s hair, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Hernandez was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two counterfeit $100 bills were passed Monday morning at the McDonald’s restaurant at 107 Austin St., Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. A manager told police that a person in a vehicle ordered food and paid with a $100 bill. About an hour later, the same vehicle returned to the drive-through area and paid for more food with a second $100 bill. The $100 bills in a cash register were identified later as counterfeit.
A minivan was stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning from the parking lot of Hidden Oaks Apartments, 1108 W. Summer St. The owner told Greeneville police that the van was locked and she had the keys. The blue 2005 Dodge Caravan is valued at $5,000.
Kristina D. Collins, 41, of Wilson Avenue, Johnson City, was charged about 6 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Police were dispatched to Tusculum Boulevard at Austin Street for a woman “passed out behind the wheel while the vehicle was rolling down the road,” Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The sport utility vehicle was located in a business parking lot at 533 Tusculum Blvd. Collins told officers she was tired “and must have fallen asleep driving,” the report said. As Collins got her wallet out of her purse, a bag containing suspected marijuana was seen. Collins was allegedly unsteady on her feet getting out of the SUV but denied drinking or using drugs. A K-9 dog alerted on the passenger side door, the report said. Collins did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David L. Warren, 38, of Patrick Lane, Johnson City, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Warren was in an altercation with a relative Saturday night in Greeneville investigated by police, a report said. He and the alleged victim began arguing again on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey. The alleged victim was struck with a fist and pushed to the ground, striking his head in the roadway. An off-duty police officer driving by was flagged down by the alleged victim and the sheriff’s department was notified. Warren was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pickup truck was vandalized Friday night while it was parked in the 1500 block of the 107 Cutoff Highway in Afton, a sheriff deputy’s report said. The paint on the side of the truck was “keyed,” the report said. Damage is estimated at $900. A suspect is named in the report.