Two people suffered injuries in a a two-vehicle crash about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police said in a crash report. The crash involving a 1995 Honda sedan and 2011 Nissan sport utility vehicle happened just past the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Road, Officer Jordan Williams said in the report. The Honda, driven by Brandon M. Marsh, pulled from Mt. Pleasant Circle into the passing lane of West Andrew Johnson Highway and then into the slow lane. In merging lanes, the car was struck in the left rear by the westbound SUV driven by Chuck J. Owens, spinning the car around, the report said. The car came to rest in a ditch. Williams and a passenger, Christine R. Zimmerman, suffered suspected minor injuries and were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East. Their conditions were not available on Thursday. Owens was not injured. Marsh was cited with failure to exercise due care and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Greeneville police continue an investigation into a purse-snatching incident Wednesday afternoon at an apartment in the 400 block of Elk Street. The victim told police that a suspect named in the report entered her apartment through the rear door. The suspect pulled a blanket off of her, grabbed her purse and ran from the apartment, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. The purse contained $800 in cash, a prescription medication, identification, an insurance card, wallet, makeup and other possessions. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim suffered a panic attack after the theft. She had chest pains and difficulty breathing, and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment, the report said.
Ashley Megan Head, 31, of Pierce Laws Road, Jonesborough, was charged early Thursday morning by Greeneville police with possession of Schedule II, IV, V and VI drugs, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police went to the Econolodge on East Andrew Johnson Highway about a “confrontational female” who refused to leave the property, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Police spoke with a bail bondsman who had taken a man with Head into custody in a hotel room due to bond revocation. Head became angry and was swearing at the bondsman, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. The bail bondsman told police he had located a firearm owned by the man taken into custody. Officers told Head she would have to vacate the hotel room because it was rented by the man taken into custody. Head told police she needed to collect her belongings. Several syringes were seen, along with metal spoons with burn marks that contained residue, the report said. Found on the floor between beds and the television in the room was a partially opened tin holding plastic bags with pills inside. A search of the tin turned up different types of pills including Xanax and Gabapentin, suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana, the report said. Head was banned from the Econolodge after her arrest. She was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Alan Nelson Wright, 35, of 1450 McMillan Road, Midway, was charged about 1:15 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and drug-related offenses following an incident at the McMillan Road address. Wright and the alleged victim argued before he grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the bed, Deputy William Carr said in a report. A handprint was visible on the alleged victim’s throat, the report said. The alleged victim called 911 and Wright left the house. The alleged victim received text messages from Wright showing a shotgun, the report said. Wright was located at Interstate 81 Exit 23 in a sport utility vehicle. An odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the SUV, the report said. A vehicle search was conducted that located 2.9 grams of marijuana, two hydrocodone pills, a quarter of a buporenorphine pill, one Lorazepam pill, four Gabapentin pills and a small amount of methamphetamine. Also found were a cut straw, two metal pipes, four containers holding marijuana residue, 10 small plastic bags containing residue, rolling papers, brass knuckles and 50 shotgun shells. A pawn receipt was found in the SUV indicating the shotgun displayed in the text was at a pawn shop, the report said. Wright was also charged with possession of Schedule II, III, IV, V and VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon. Wright was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jared Tyler Burgner, 26, of 245 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication while he was in the Greene County Courthouse. Security officers noticed that Burgner was having trouble staying awake in the courthouse. A deputy spoke with Burgner, who appeared to be under the influence, a report said. Bond for Burgner was set at $300 pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A door frame was damaged in a break-in Wednesday of a house in the 1000 block of South Wesley Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. The homeowner said that when he got home about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, he found that his front door had been kicked in, sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. Nothing was reported missing, but bedroom and guest room lights were turned on. Damage to the door frame totals $400. A suspect is named in the report.
Cash was stolen between Sunday and Monday from a house in the 800 block of Mountain Valley Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. On Wednesday, the victim discovered $268 was missing from her purse. She told deputies that a man and woman listed as suspects had come to her house both days to visit. The victim said she often gives the suspects rides and bought them dinner on Monday.