Priscilla D. King, 30, of 406 Elk St., was charged about 1:15 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and child endangerment. Police received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver in a minivan with a child inside in the 3000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. A sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop. Greeneville police spoke with King, who had an odor of alcohol on her breath, Officer Nicholas Fillers said in a report. King allegedly admitted drinking earlier in the night. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. A child was removed under the direction of a Department of Children’s Services employee. King’s other three children were with legal guardians at the time of the incident, the report said. King is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Donald L. Watts, 40, of Whetsel Road, Whitesburg, was charged about 6 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence after officers were called to the parking lot of the Food City supermarket at 509 Asheville Highway. Watts was seen allegedly driving erratically through the parking lot before coming to a stop with the lights on, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Police found Watts “passed out” in the driver’s seat of a car with the engine running and transmission in drive. Watts told police he pulled into the parking lot to sleep. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Watts was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Joe R. Roark, of Shanks Park, Afton, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with leaving the scene of an accident. Roark was also charged with driving without a license and cited for failure to exercise due care, Sgt. Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Roark was driving a sport utility vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly struck two commercial vacuum units at the Marathon Gas car wash at 1155 Tusculum Blvd. and left the scene. Police had a registration tag number and traced the SUV to the Shanks Park address where Roark lives. The vacuum units are valued at $5,000. Roark was issued a summons to appear Monday in court.