Cody J. Schacke, of 104 Dunham Road, was charged about 2 p.m Wednesday with driving with a suspended license by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Dalton Balthazr pulled the suspect over between Chuckey Pike and Old Jonesboro Road. According to the report, a records check showed Schacke had a suspended license for failure to provide proof of insurance. The suspect was issued a criminal summons.
Shena L. Hale, of 107 Chapel St., was charged about 1:20 p.m Wednesday with domestic assault by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Charles Story responded to the 100 block of Chapel Street and spoke to victims of the assault. The victims told law enforcement that Hale showed up to the residence intoxicated and asked them to start drinking, which they did not do, according to the report. The suspect then started to push and grab and then allegedly choked one the victims, Story said in the report. Hale was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A glass door was reported damaged about 11:05 a.m Wednesday at the Xfinity store in the 1330 block of Tusculum Boulevard. Officer Robert Anderson responded to the scene, where employees told law enforcement that a male suspect came into the store to try and make a payment on his mother in law’s account, but the check the man tried to use did not work. Witnesses said when the man left he kicked the glass exit door and shattered it. Witnesses said the man drove an Audi Q7. A warrant has been taken out an on a suspect who matches the description and is associated with the individual who is registered to the car. The total value of the damaged item is $2,500.
A utility trailer was reported stolen about 10:35 a.m Wednesday from the 500 block of Haney Hill Road, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. Deputy Justin Lilly responded to the scene where the victim told law enforcement the trailer and a hose went missing Oct. 9. The total value of the missing items is $233.