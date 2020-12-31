Tabitha N. Loftin, 30, of 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Loftin was at the Greene County Courthouse at 101 S. Main St. and appeared to be under the influence, Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report. Loftin did poorly on field sobriety tests. A drug screen allegedly showed the presence of methamphetamine and opiates, the report said. Loftin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Mountain Home man who was among three men panhandling Tuesday at Walmart was taken into custody by Greeneville police on an active arrest warrant Jason B. Hendricks, 36, was scheduled to appear Wednesday in court. The Walmart manager called police about noon Tuesday and wanted the three panhandlers trespassed from the property, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Officers ran background checks on the three men and found an active warrant out of Robertson County for Hendricks. The other two men were issued trespass warnings and left the property. Hendricks was also issued a trespass warning.
A catalytic converter was stolen between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday from a sport utility vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Industrial Road, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The owner told police he was at work when the auto part was stolen. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
A water heater, ceiling fan and other property was stolen between Dec. Tuesday from a house being remodeled on Mallard Lane in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report. The victim told sheriff’s deputies it was two weeks since she had been on the property. “Multiple items” in boxes to be installed inside the house were stolen also including lumber, plumbing supplies, PVC pipe, carpet, a vanity, shower faucet and lighting. A ceiling area was damaged in an attempt to remove copper wiring, the report said. Items stolen have a combined value exceeding $1,000.
Fishing poles were stolen between Wednesday and early Monday from an ABC Mini Storage unit at 105 Village Drive, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. The lock was cut off the storage unit and the door was bent, the victim told police. Three new bait caster fishing poles were taken, along with 15 older fishing poles, the report said. The fishing poles have a combined value of $180.
A window was broken Tuesday morning at a mobile home in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Summerhaven Drive. The window is valued at $250.