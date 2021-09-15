Jared Dalon Burchett, 39, of Bradenton, Florida, was charged about 2 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law following a vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Lonesome Pine Trail. Burchett was driving a Yamaha utility vehicle with no registration tag, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Burchett gave off a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking “a little.” He was unstable on his feet, the report said. Burchett refused to take field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jonathan R. Coffey, 39, of 4175 Whitehouse Road, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary after they went to a house in the 400 block of Old Baileyton Road. Deputies received a call about flashlights seen inside the house. Coffey was located outside in the back of the home, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The back door appeared to have been kicked open, the report said. Coffey told deputies he was getting a stove out of the house. The stove was found in the back of Coffey’s truck. Coffey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A traffic stop about 8 p.m. Monday on Cedar Creek Road resulted in the driver being taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies on an active arrest warrant. The traffic stop was made for a light law violation, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A records check showed that Spencer A. Feezell, 30, of 1220 Fillers Mill Road, had a suspended or revoked driver’s license and an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Passenger Brittany M. Laws, of Gary Street, Morristown, was carrying marijuana, along with pipes and syringes, the report said. Laws was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a criminal summons to appear in court. Feezell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Asheona S. Williams, 27, of 815 Wesley Ave., was charged about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday with domestic assault after Greeneville police went to the address. Another resident told police that Williams was causing a disturbance and argued with a relative before striking him multiple times. Williams was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Williams was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An iPad, impact wrench and other tools were stolen between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday from a service truck while it was parked at Maxx Mart, 812 W. Church St., Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The victim discovered the theft when he noticed the Apple iPad missing from the passenger seat. The stolen items have a combined value of about $1,200.
A welder was stolen from the Greeneville Machine and Iron Works, 600 W. Irish St. A caller told police a friend driving by the building about 6 p.m. Monday saw two men by the building, and the side door appeared to be open. When she asked the men what they were doing, “They sped off” in a car, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. A property owner found a welder missing when she checked inside the building, the report said. The welder is valued at $1,000.